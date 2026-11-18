SAN DIEGO, Nov 18 — Jack in the Box Inc. (“Jack in the Box” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JACK) today announced that Dawn Hooper will be stepping down as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 2, 2027. Ms. Hooper will continue to serve as CFO until that time and remain as a consultant as necessary throughout 2027 to support a smooth transition of responsibilities.

The Company has initiated a search for Ms. Hooper’s successor with the assistance of a leading executive search firm.

“We thank Dawn for her service and dedication to Jack in the Box throughout her more than 25 years with the Company,” said Mark King, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “Most recently, as Chief Financial Officer, Dawn has helped lead our efforts to reduce debt and optimize the Company’s capital structure. We appreciate her ongoing support during this transition and wish her the best in her next chapter.”

Additionally, the Company has promoted Shannon McKinney from Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Mr. McKinney will oversee the Company’s supply chain, in addition to his existing operations responsibilities.

The Company will continue to evolve its new leadership structure designed to support the Company’s next chapter under President Taylor Montgomery, who is expected to succeed Mark King as Chief Executive Officer, as previously announced.

“Evolving our leadership structure represents an important step in positioning Jack in the Box for long-term success,” said Mr. Montgomery. “Expanding Shannon’s operating responsibilities to include supply chain will help us simplify the organization and strengthen execution. The initiatives we are implementing will improve operational performance and building on these efforts will be critical to driving consistent same-store sales growth, margin expansion, and creating lasting value for our franchisees, employees and shareholders.”