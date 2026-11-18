PASADENA, CA, 18th Nov– Guinness Atkinson Asset Management (“Guinness Atkinson”), a leader in specialized and thematic investment solutions, today announced the launch of the Guinness Atkinson™ K-Beauty ETF (ticker: KBTY). The fund seeks to capture the growth of South Korea’s fast-moving beauty ecosystem as K-beauty transitions from a viral global trend into a dominant export powerhouse.

“For thirty years, Korea has been quietly laying the foundation for an export titan by backing its cultural boom with unmatched manufacturing speed, regulatory efficacy, and digital-first innovation,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. “What looks like an overnight sensation on social media is actually a structural shift in global consumer behavior. With KBTY, we are excited to give investors a dedicated vehicle to participate directly in the rapid global expansion of K-beauty.”

KBTY seeks to provide investors with targeted exposure to the dynamic companies across the Korean beauty value chain, spanning major beauty brands, market-leading contract manufacturers (ODMs), premier retail and distribution networks, and rapidly growing medical aesthetics companies. The fund’s expense ratio is 0.55%.

The launch of KBTY is driven by the compelling fundamental growth of South Korea’s cosmetics industry. In 2025, South Korea recorded a landmark $11.4 billion in cosmetics exports, rising to become the world’s second-largest exporter in the category (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety). This upward momentum has only accelerated into 2026, allowing K-beauty to displace traditional industry giants, notably passing France in 2024 to become the top exporter of skincare and makeup to the United States (USITC).

Driving this dominance is a distinct structural advantage in South Korea’s manufacturing ecosystem, alongside expanding retail opportunities. Thanks to specialized contract manufacturing infrastructure, K-beauty brands can move products from concept to store shelves in just three to six months (Korea Times).

“Korean beauty is no longer just a niche internet phenomenon,” said Valerie Huang, portfolio manager at Guinness Atkinson Funds. “KBTY is designed to capture value across the entire industry ecosystem, from the ‘picks and shovels’ manufacturers who formulate for winning brands to high-margin medical aesthetics companies riding tailwinds like GLP-1 treatments. We aim to provide investors with pure-play exposure to this multi-year secular growth story.”