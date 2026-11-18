SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 18, 2026 — What if resisting temptation has less to do with willpower and more to do with the way the brain responds to stress, social pressure and familiar cues? Behavioral habits and addiction specialist Rose Ann Forte says understanding those patterns can be the first step toward changing them, particularly when alcohol, sweets or other habit-forming behaviors are everywhere.

“During the holiday season, social pressure, stress, grief, family dynamics, and abundant food and alcohol can intensify difficult patterns,” Forte said.

Forte is also a podcast host and creator of the 12-week Choose Freedom program, which combines practical behavior-change strategies, neuroscience and biblical wisdom to explain why deciding to change is often not enough and how people can prepare for lasting transformation through the renewal of the mind, rather than willpower alone.

“We CAN renew our minds and change patterns of thinking and behavior because that’s how our brains were designed,” Forte said.

The principles behind Choose Freedom are also explored in her books:

Her signature book, The Plans He Has for Me: A 12-Week Daily Devotional for Freedom from Alcohol, has received seven awards and guides readers through 12 weeks of alcohol-free living.

Her award-winning Prepare to Quit focuses on the frequently overlooked preparation that must occur before someone successfully changes an entrenched habit.

She is also the co-author, with Dr. Karl Benzio, of Transformed by His Promises: A 12-Week Devotional for Freedom from the Psychological Slavery of Life-Interfering Behaviors. This book has been endorsed by leading voices in brain health, mental health and Christian leadership, including Dr. Daniel Amen, Dr. John Townsend, Dr. Tim Clinton and Jim Daly, with a foreword by Duke University’s Dr. Harold G. Koenig.

Forte’s books and Choose Freedom program provide practical, science-informed strategies to help people recognize habit patterns, navigate temptation and make intentional choices throughout the holiday season and beyond. She also recently launched a free five-day devotional on the YouVersion Bible App to help people resist all kinds of temptation during the holidays.

“A diagnosis can help determine the level of care someone needs, and medical guidance may be essential when stopping certain substances,” Forte added. “But you don’t need a diagnosis to decide that something no longer belongs in your life.”