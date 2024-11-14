Hafele India to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions at Acetech 2024, embracing its brand purpose Maximising the Value of Space Together

November 14, 2024 : Hafele India is once again set to make a significant impact at Acetech 2024, reaffirming its dedication to delivering solutions that enhance the value of everyday spaces. With a long legacy of excellence and an ongoing commitment to transforming living and work environments, Hafele empowers customers with versatile, efficient solutions tailored to the evolving needs of modern living.

This year, Hafele’s booth centres around the brand purpose, “Maximising the Value of Space. Together,” that was introduced last year. This purpose guides Hafele in creating functional, intelligent, atmospheric, and organised environments that adapt to the unique needs of today’s lifestyles. The purpose has been thoughtfully curated to highlight the shared value of maximising potential, a philosophy championed by Hafele’s brand ambassador, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar. Visitors to the booth will embark on an inviting journey through distinct spaces, designed to create an immersive experience that captures Hafele’s seamless blend of innovation, functionality, and style where they would explore how the company’s solutions cater to every room / space.

Mr. Frank Schloeder, Managing Director of Hafele South Asia, stated, “India is a highly promising and dynamic market brimming with opportunity. Year after year, Hafele has achieved outstanding growth here, and we are excited about expanding further. Being part of Acetech 2024 will also give Hafele an opportunity to showcase multiple products including our curtain raisers and emerging innovations as well as highlight our holistic capability as a brand.”

Here’s a short preview on Hafele’s latest advancements in premium appliances, kitchen systems and fittings, lighting systems, surfaces and water solutions showcased at Acetech 2024:

Appliances:

Luxury Appliances

ASKO Style Series Laundry Solution: Attention to detail and providing innovative solutions for modern living is what sets ASKO appliances apart. The Style series from ASKO encompasses the entire range of laundry care solutions which includes washing machines, tumble dryers, drying cabinets and hidden helpers. These appliances have a full-size front panel made from a single piece of solid steel that surrounds the stylish horizontally brushed aluminium panel.

Falmec’s Shelf 120 cookerhood incorporates a very thin suction element in a shelf structure of only 100 mm thickness, equipped with a removable vane to increase smoke suction capacity. This element with hood function can be enhanced with additional modules to create a versatile hanging furniture system on the wall. Winner of the 2023 Germany Design award, this innovative cookerhood is the icon of concept, high quality of design, innovation and accessibility.

Premium Appliances

Teresa Cookerhoods: First ever cookerhoods with the Filter-Free technology, Teresa cookerhoods offer convenience and a hassle-free experience like never before. Designed with the Indian household in mind, these cookerhoods are efficient, operate with low noise and are a sustainable solution for seamlessly maintaining clean and comfortable cooking environments.

Cronus Digi-Step Hob: Sporting Digital Multi Timers that can be set separately for each burner, and the Graduated Flame Technology which offers multiple flame level options, Cronus Digi-Step Hobs are very convenient to use and deliver precise cooking results.

Small Kitchen Appliances

The Magnus Cold Pressed Juicer: It is designed to work at a much slower pace as compared to a regular juicer and is hence able to extract fruit and vegetable juices without applying heat, the absence of which helps retain a maximum number of nutrients.

The U-Kaffee Plus Coffee Machine: It can brew you the most delectable shot of espresso, a rich cappuccino or a creamy latte – all in the comfort of your own home. So, while you sit back and turn on your favourite music, U-Kaffee Plus adeptly works to bring out the best coffee with the perfect aroma versus taste balance.

Lighting Solutions:

One Cable: It is a unique furniture lighting solution that offers easy installation into your cabinets. Powered by the Loox 5 drivers, this solution provides a seamless lighting experience across your furniture.

R One Architectural Light: These plug-n-play lights offer a glare-free light output, thanks to the innovative design of the reflector. Featuring multi-white LEDs and integrated Bluetooth Mesh networking, these lights offer a seamless and convenient lighting experience.

Retail Lights: Equipped with high-quality LEDs and narrow refraction angle, Hafele’s Retail lights deliver a focused light output for clear accentuation. With a 360-degree rotation angle and 180-degree vertical pan angle, these lights are most suited for shops and museums.

Kitchen Fittings:

MatrixBox Premium and Premium+ Drawer Systems: This is a robust, functionally efficient and a seamlessly aesthetic solution, the Push-to-open technology for handle-less drawers is enabled by this solution.

The MatrixBox Slim Drawer System: With 13 mm thin drawer sides, this solution features simple assembly as well as unrivalled design and flexibility in application. It is suitable for installation in kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. MatrixBox Slim comes with 3 height options, 2 side design options (Solid & Décor) and 2 weight carrying capacities (40 & 60 kg); giving you the widest choice for a host of applications.

Free Space: The new Free Space by Hafele offers an innovative stay flap fitting which, with its strong features and universal aesthetics, can be used in furniture across interior spaces. It immediately provides added value and more efficiency when working. Inspired by the requirements of the market of tomorrow, Free space fulfils all demands for creative freedom and choice of material, design, ease of installation and con­venient operation on a whole new level.

Project 2 Aluminium Profiles: A unique modular Aluminium profile system, Project 2 offers both structural stability and seamless aesthetics for your kitchen islands. Crafted in line with the latest design trends, this Aluminium profile system comprises of multiple components that enable a flexible installation experience along with various design possibilities, elevating your kitchen aesthetics.

Vauth Sagel Flex Larder System: It offers a flexible, modular storage solution for organizing cabinet interiors. Whether in the kitchen or utility room, it enables customized storage arrangements to meet typical needs around the hob, oven, sink, or washing machine areas.

Surfaces and Water Solutions:

Terra Surfaces: The Terra Range, a Quartz dominated, Hafele’s In-house surface range is composed of colour pigments and binding agents to form a solution that is immensely strong, versatile and creatively workable for a wide array of home applications. It comes with 27 elegant yet contemporary colours that add to the versatility of this range. Cemento, Carbonite, Nebula White, Olympia Gold, Crema Dolce, Bianco Misterio, Crema Champaigne and Pebble are some of its colour options. Each colour has a soul and unique characteristic of its own.

Blanco Range: Long gone are the times when a kitchen was merely used for function, these days it can be the architectural nucleus of your home. Putting this into perspective, Hafele’s range of Silgranit kitchen sinks and faucets by Blanco backed by 60 years of experience and research in market knowledge, engineering proficiency and latest technologies is one of their highlight product ranges. This was conceptualised and created in line with emerging interior trends, engineered for seamless design integration and superior performance in kitchens. Among the standout offerings in this range are the ADIRA, Axia, and Linus S, each showcasing exceptional design and functionality.

The Hafele Booth at Acetech 2024 promises an interactive experience that will bring visitors closer to our solutions. This approachable setup encourages relatability at all levels, be it a homeowner, a designer or an architect.

Hafele remains committed to enriching living spaces by staying at the forefront of the constantly evolving consumer needs and design trends. Commitment has always been reflected at Hafele’s Acetech Booth, and this year we encourage you to join us at our booth at Acetech 2024 and discover products that embody our dedication to quality, innovation and design excellence.