HCIL expands its campaign for Preventive Replacement of Fuel Pump in India

Mumbai, 25 October, 2024: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) today informed that it has expanded its previously announced campaign to voluntarily replace Fuel Pump in 90,468 old units of its select models in India. Additionally, the campaign will cover 2,204 units of old models which have undergone this part change earlier as spare part.

The fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in engine stopping or not starting. The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 5th Nov 2024 and the owners are being contacted individually.

S.No Model Production Year No. of units affected 1. Amaze 19-09-17 ~ 30-06-18 18,851 2. Brio 08-08-17 ~ 27-06-18 3,317 3. BR-V 26-09-17 ~ 14-06-18 4,386 4. City 04-09-17 ~ 29-06-18 32,872 5. Jazz 04-09-17 ~ 29-06-18 16,744 6. WR-V 05-09-17 ~ 30-06-18 14,298 7. Accord, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Civic, Jazz, WR-V Spare parts changed 2,204 Total 92,672

The customers can check whether their cars are covered under this campaign by submitting their 17-character alpha-numeric Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the special microsite which has been created on the company’s website (www.hondacarindia.com).

Further, customers who may have bought Fuel Pump Assy from the Honda Cars authorised dealerships between Jun’17 ~ Oct’23 through over the counter sale, also may get check their vehicle through Honda Cars dealership.