Stream Hatchet Unveils New AI Discovery Tool to Revolutionize Influencer Marketing

FRISCO, TX / October 25, 2024 / Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ: GAME), (“GameSquare”, or the “Company”), announced the launch of its AI-Powered Influencer Discovery Tool, designed to redefine how brands identify and connect with creators that resonate with their target audiences. This AI-powered solution marks a significant breakthrough in influencer marketing by using proprietary algorithms to sift through data on over 50 million creators to find the most aligned partners for brand campaigns.

As brands seek innovative ways to maximize their marketing impact, traditional methods of influencer discovery have proven inefficient and unable to capture the nuanced fit required for lasting partnerships. Stream Hatchet’s new AI Discovery Tool addresses this gap by leveraging machine learning to evaluate both quantitative and qualitative creator attributes, ensuring that clients are not only finding the most popular creators, but those whose content style, audience engagement, and values align with the brand’s messaging.

Stream Hatchet’s new tool is a bespoke solution for the creator economy, built on a unique, data-driven methodology that blends classic performance metrics with deep content analysis. Using this three-step AI-driven approach, the tool evaluates millions of streamers to identify the top influencers based on their potential to convert viewers into active customers. It uses their proprietary tool HATCHET Score to rank creators based on multiple engagement and growth factors before applying its AI-assisted system to analyze the language and tone used in their content.

“We’ve seen brands try and fail to create strong, long-lasting influencer programs,” said Eduard Montserrat, CEO of Stream Hatchet. “Promoting products through gaming and live-streaming creators is far more complex than it might appear, with many of the best potential partners never even making it onto a brand’s radar. With Stream Hatchet’s new AI-powered discovery solution, we have the ability to scan through millions of creators and identify the most effective partners for a specific client—even those who might have gone unnoticed using traditional approaches.”

The tool is highly customizable and can be tailored to meet the specific needs of any client. By defining campaign-specific parameters, the solution identifies streamers based on their content style, viewer demographics, and historical performance. It can analyze live-streamed content across various platforms, considering unique factors such as a creator’s interaction style, propensity for brand safety, and even political leanings—traits that are not typically captured through standard engagement metrics.

The project was initially soft-launched with Scopely, the publisher behind popular titles such as Monopoly Go! and Stumble Guys, to test the new system. Scopely worked closely with Stream Hatchet to validate the results and fine-tune the tool’s output for identifying creators that could help elevate the visibility and reach of their flagship games.

“Stream Hatchet’s new discovery tool gives us a new way to sift through the many, many potential creators available for partnerships,” said Antonio Do Souto, Global Creator Program Manager at Scopely. “Their method for determining hard-to-capture qualities, such as a creator’s community engagement or tendency to mention sensitive content, creates a unique opportunity for us to find partners who fit Stumble Guys’ image and resonate with its audience.”

With the launch of the AI Discovery Tool, Stream Hatchet aims to provide brands with a competitive edge in the fast-evolving world of influencer marketing. By combining classic influencer metrics with cutting-edge AI technology, Stream Hatchet’s new solution not only helps brands identify potential partners more effectively but also offers deeper insights into the content and tone of a creator’s work. This enables more authentic connections between brands and audiences, driving higher engagement and conversion rates.

The AI Discovery Tool is now available as part of Stream Hatchet’s suite of services. For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.streamhatchet.com.