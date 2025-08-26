HCL and SRFI Honor Asian and World Squash Medalists

NEW DELHI; August 26, 2025 – In a landmark celebration of India’s sporting excellence, HCL Group, a leading global conglomerate, in partnership with the Squash Rackets Federation of India (SRFI) under the aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India, hosted a grand felicitation Ceremony to honor India’s top-performing squash athletes. The prestigious event was held at India Habitat Centre, brought together senior players, coaches, dignitaries, and sporting heroes to celebrate the achievements of the Asian & World Squash Championships Medalists. The event was held on the sidelines of the HCL 81st National Squash Championship, taking place at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, New Delhi, from 23rd to 28th August.

The ceremony recognized the remarkable performances of 35 players and coaches who won medals at the Asian and World Championships in 2025. The events celebrated included the Asian Junior Team Championship in Hong Kong, Asian Individual Championship in Malaysia, Asian Doubles Championship in Malaysia, Asian Junior Individual Championship in South Korea, and World Junior Championship in Egypt.

The medallists were honoured with certificates and cash awards totalling ₹11 lakh, in recognition of their hard work, discipline, and sporting excellence.

The event was graced by Sundar Mahalingam, President – Strategy, HCL Group, Anil Wadhwa (IFS Retd.) President SRFI, Cyrus Poncha, Secretary General, SRFI, and Rajat Chandolia, AVP & Head – Brand, HCL Group. Their presence reaffirmed the unwavering support of both organizations towards the growth and global success of Indian squash.

Rajat Chandolia said, “Today is about celebrating the athletes who have worked relentlessly to achieve success on some of the toughest squash stages in the world. Over the last 10 years, HCL has been committed to supporting squash in India – and the results are now showing in the form of these medals. At the same time, this is not just about celebrating today’s success but also about building the pipeline for the future. The many junior athletes winning on the international stage show that Indian squash is on the rise. This event is a celebration of that growth and the bright future ahead.”

Anil Wadhwa, added, “This felicitation marks a significant moment for Indian squash. Our partnership with HCL has truly been a game-changer. It has given our players opportunities to train with legends such as David Palmer, Gregory Gaultier, Chris Walker, brought in physiotherapy and sports science expertise, and created a platform of Gold-level Asian ranking events for our juniors. Together, we are building an ecosystem where talent can thrive and reach its full potential on the world stage.”

Over the past decade, HCL and SRFI have worked together to transform squash in India across every level of the game. Prize money at the National Championships has not only been increased but also equalised for men and women, setting a benchmark now followed across SRFI events. Junior participation has surged, with entries at the Nationals rising from 350 in 2016 to over 600 in 2024, supported by HCL Junior Opens and Asian ranking tournaments that offer international exposure. The PSA Indian Tour has created a smooth pathway for juniors to enter the professional circuit, expanding India’s presence in the PSA world rankings from 26 players to over 90. Internationally, India’s medal tally has strengthened from 3 Silver and 4 Bronze in 2017 to 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 2 Bronze today, reflecting greater depth in talent. This growth has been reinforced by over 300 certified coaches, 50 referees trained under WSF programmes, and high-performance camps with world-class trainers—directly contributing to podium finishes at the Asian Juniors and India’s best World Junior Championships result since 2012.