HCLTech’s AquaSphere solution wins SAP Pinnacle Award

NEW YORK, US and NOIDA, India, May 23, 2024: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has won the SAP Pinnacle Award in the Social Impact category for the HCLTech AquaSphere solution that helps enterprises achieve their water conservation goals.

The SAP Pinnacle Awards are presented annually to top SAP partners for their commitment to customer value creation, exponential growth and simplification by leveraging the latest SAP technology innovations. Winners and finalists in 26 categories were chosen based on recommendations from SAP, customer feedback and performance indicators.

HCLTech AquaSphere solution leverages SAP technology to drive positive social change by enabling organizations to optimize water usage, reduce wastage and promote environmental sustainability.

“The SAP Pinnacle Awards showcase the outstanding contributions of our ecosystem throughout the entire customer value journey. The winning partners are recognized for successfully enabling their customers to bring out their best through innovative cloud services and solutions,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE.

“We’re delighted to receive this award from SAP that demonstrates the power of technology in social transformation. By combining our sustainability and corporate social responsibility priorities with technology, HCLTech AquaSphere is empowering enterprises to drive progress for our planet,” said Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech.

For more information about HCLTech AquaSphere solution.