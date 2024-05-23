May 23rd 2024:

Plum – the science-first, 100% vegan beauty brand established in 2014, is further strengthening its leadership team as it looks to expand its omni-channel network across geographies. The company has announced the appointment of Preenu Abraham as – Chief Business Officer, Retail. He will work closely with Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO, to further accelerate the growth of Plum.

For nearly a decade, Plum has been making waves in the Indian beauty industry, reshaping standards and redefining what it means to be truly ethical and effective. Driven by a philosophy grounded in ‘good science’, Plum blends the finest natural ingredients with cutting-edge research-backed actives, ensuring products that not only perform but also delight.

Preenu brings over 22 years of experience in consumer good sales & distribution and has held leadership positions, helping build much-loved brands at Mondelez, Pepsico, Danone & Jubilant Foodworks. At Plum, he will be responsible for scaling growth across the full retail spectrum covering general trade, modern trade and Plum exclusive stores.