May 23rd 2024:
Plum – the science-first, 100% vegan beauty brand established in 2014, is further strengthening its leadership team as it looks to expand its omni-channel network across geographies. The company has announced the appointment of Preenu Abraham as – Chief Business Officer, Retail. He will work closely with Shankar Prasad, Founder & CEO, to further accelerate the growth of Plum.
For nearly a decade, Plum has been making waves in the Indian beauty industry, reshaping standards and redefining what it means to be truly ethical and effective. Driven by a philosophy grounded in ‘good science’, Plum blends the finest natural ingredients with cutting-edge research-backed actives, ensuring products that not only perform but also delight.
Preenu brings over 22 years of experience in consumer good sales & distribution and has held leadership positions, helping build much-loved brands at Mondelez, Pepsico, Danone & Jubilant Foodworks. At Plum, he will be responsible for scaling growth across the full retail spectrum covering general trade, modern trade and Plum exclusive stores.
On his appointment, Preenu said, “It is an exciting time to be building Plum, as it completes 10 years of delighting the Plumster. What lies ahead of us in retail especially is practically boundless and incredibly exciting. I am thrilled at this opportunity to architect a brand-first, process-driven approach to drive retail channel growth at Plum. I look forward to embarking on this journey with Plum team to accelerate the brand’s growth in the months and years to come.”
On the new appointment, Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder Plum said, “Thanks to Plum’s customer obsession, passion for great product, and an honest, lovable brand persona, we have had the good fortune of serving millions of Plumsters over the last decade. Our retail rollout began 7 years ago, and now touches the lives of thousands of channel partners. Preenu’s expertise, passion and leadership will be leveraged to further scale this world-class sales & distribution network, helping reach Plum to newer customers in India’s very diverse geography. We look forward to scripting another beautiful story here – this time in offline retail, under Preenu’s guidance!”