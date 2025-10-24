HelloTrade enhances its offerings to facilitate trade for MSMEs and make doing business easy

New Delhi, 24th October 2025: HelloTrade has expanded its offerings for resolving credit issues of MSMEs and better cater to its customers. The latest offerings include assistance in availing an unsecured financial loan, credit access via RBI-regulated lenders, credit awareness, free credit score checking facility, and exploring investment opportunities. The list of RBI-regulated lenders is available on hellotrade.com. HelloTrade is furthering IndiaMART’s commitment to ‘make doing business easy’.

Today, inadequate and untimely access to credit impacts MSMEs’ ability to scale, innovate, and compete effectively. Multiple reports highlight the huge credit gap and a significant lending opportunity in the Indian MSME ecosystem.

To address this gap and provide additional wealth management solutions, HelloTrade helps to invest in Fixed Deposits (FDs) with benefits such as higher interest rates, seamless online booking, and DICGC insurance of up to ₹5 lakh per depositor on bank loans. Customers can easily apply for the loan by filling out the application along with the relevant documents.

HelloTrade’s mission is to empower small and medium businesses with the right financial products, combining ease, speed, and trust. The platform aims to support the operational growth of MSMEs and remove barriers that prevent them from reaching their full potential. With a robust network of RBI-approved lenders and innovative investment options, HelloTrade is working to make financial solutions accessible and help them grow with confidence.