National Conclave of Pediatric Gastroenterology Experts Held at KIMSHEALTH

Thiruvananthapuram, October 24th, 2025: The National Conclave of Pediatric Gastroenterology Experts was held at KIMSHEALTH, Thiruvananthapuram. The conclave, organized by the Department of Pediatrics, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Liver Transplant, KIMSHEALTH in association with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, was inaugurated by Dr. M.I. Sahadulla, Chairman and Managing Director, KIMSHEALTH.

Around hundred experts from across the country participated in the conclave, which discussed the latest advancements and challenges in the field of pediatric gastroenterology.

Inaugurating the conclave, Dr Sahadulla said that timely diagnosis of childhood liver diseases play a vital role in preventing serious complications and ensuring a better long term health outcome. He further stated that the ultimate goal of the Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Liver Transplant at KIMSHEALTH is to ensure the overall well being of children so that they can live their best possible lives.

Detailed discussions on various topics related to pediatric gastroenterology and liver transplantation were held during the conclave in multiple expert-led sessions.

Dr Anu K Vasu, Associate Consultant, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Liver Transplant, KIMSHEALTH delivered the welcome address and Dr Riyas I, State President, Indian Academy of Pediatrics offered felicitations.