Hexnode appoints Lars Gommermann as DACH Sales Director for Channels and Alliances

Munich, Germany, Nov 10: Hexnode , the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc. , today announced the appointment of Lars Gommermann as Sales Director for Channels and Alliances for the DACH region.

The appointment follows Hexnode’s recent addition of a UK channel and alliances director, as the company builds dedicated partner leadership in its largest European markets. Across Germany, Austria and Switzerland, IT systems houses and distributors carry a growing share of Hexnode’s business as customers adopt endpoint management, security and identity from a single vendor.

Before joining Hexnode, Gommermann served as Channel Account Manager for DACH at CrowdStrike, responsible for recruiting, onboarding and developing partners across the region. He has more than 13 years in technology sales and channel development, on both the vendor and distributor sides.

In his new role, Gommermann will focus on broadening Hexnode’s channel network and developing strategic alliances across DACH. He will help partners sell Hexnode UEM , Hexnode XDR and Hexnode IdP to new accounts and existing customers.