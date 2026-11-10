Hyderabad to Bring Its Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Together at HES 2026

Hyderabad, Nov 10: Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Hon’ble Minister for IT, E&C and Industries, Government of Telangana, will attend the Hyderabad Entrepreneurship Summit (HES) 2026 as Chief Guest and deliver the keynote address on “Telangana: Building the Next Generation of Global Enterprises.” Shri Sanjay Jaju, Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, will deliver the Opening Keynote Address on “Bet on Hyderabad.”

Hosted by TiE Hyderabad and promoted by the Hyderabad Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Collective (HEEC), HES 2026 will be held on November 20 at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad. The Summit will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, policymakers and ecosystem institutions to explore opportunities for enterprise creation, business growth, investment and global expansion.

Built around the theme INCLUSIVE • SCALE • LEADERSHIP – Bet on Hyderabad, the Summit is expected to attract over 2,000 entrepreneurs and business leaders, 120+ investors, 80+ speakers and 30+ ecosystem partners.

Going beyond conventional conference discussions, HES 2026 aims to create meaningful connections between businesses and capital, markets, technology, knowledge and collaborative opportunities, strengthening Hyderabad’s position as a preferred destination for entrepreneurship and enterprise growth.

The Summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats and masterclasses, bringing together founders, investors, industry experts and domain leaders to examine emerging opportunities across artificial intelligence, defence, space infrastructure, investment, quick commerce, family offices, SME IPOs and other growth sectors.

Discussions will focus on technology adoption, access to capital, market expansion and the capabilities required to build and scale competitive enterprises. The masterclasses will provide practical insights into business strategy, fundraising, innovation and emerging technologies.

HES 2026 also comes at an important time for Telangana’s investment ambitions, serving as a precursor to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026. By bringing together entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to build momentum around the State’s business potential and reinforce Telangana’s positioning as a destination for innovation, investment and globally competitive enterprises.

The HES Expo will showcase the entrepreneurial and technological capabilities of Hyderabad and Telangana, bringing together startups, technology companies, innovators and ecosystem partners.

The Expo will feature startup showcases, technology exhibitions and dedicated thematic pavilions, including:

AI Pavilion: Showcasing artificial intelligence, deep technology and emerging applications transforming industries.

Space & Defence Pavilion: Highlighting indigenous innovation, startups and emerging opportunities across aerospace, space technology and defence.

Social Impact Pavilion: Featuring entrepreneurs, organisations and initiatives using innovation and sustainable business solutions to address social challenges.

Sports Pavilion: Exploring the evolving sports technology ecosystem, innovation, business opportunities and the intersection of technology, entrepreneurship and sports.

The pavilions will provide participating enterprises an opportunity to demonstrate their capabilities, engage with investors and industry leaders, identify potential customers and explore strategic partnerships.

A major highlight of the Summit will be TiE50 Telangana 2026, an initiative spearheaded by TiE Hyderabad, with Qualcomm as Program Sponsor, to identify and recognise 50 promising startups from across Telangana.

Selected startups will receive 12 months of founder support, dedicated mentorship, access to TiE’s global network and partner benefits valued at over ₹5 lakh.

Together, Qualcomm, KPMG, Tempus Law Associates, Charantra and Rockwell Business School bring independent expertise and oversight to the TiE50 Telangana 2026 selection process, ensuring the highest standards of fairness, transparency, objectivity and rigour in identifying the state’s 50 most promising startups. These organisations are supporting the validation of the evaluation process and assessment metrics, along with the publication of the TiE50 Telangana Top 50.

TiE Women Pragati 2026, an initiative under TiE Women, will support rural women entrepreneurs across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through mentorship, business development support and Telugu-first entrepreneurial learning.

The initiative will showcase participating entrepreneurs, their products and entrepreneurial journeys at HES 2026, providing them with an opportunity to connect with a wider business ecosystem.

The top three ventures will receive cash awards and TiE membership, supporting their efforts to build sustainable and scalable businesses.

TiE Social Impact: Entrepreneurship for Meaningful Change

The TiE Social Impact initiative will spotlight entrepreneurs and organisations leveraging innovation, sustainable business models and entrepreneurial solutions to address pressing social challenges.

Through the Social Impact Pavilion and focused ecosystem engagement, the initiative will provide greater visibility to enterprises creating measurable social value, reinforcing HES 2026’s commitment to inclusive growth and entrepreneurship that makes a difference.

The Summit will also feature the TiE Annual Entrepreneurship Awards, recognising outstanding entrepreneurial achievements and contributions to the business ecosystem across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Seven award categories will celebrate excellence in leadership, business growth, innovation, social impact and product development.

The Entrepreneur of Distinction Awards, powered by Upwisery, will recognise high-performing businesses and startups based on business growth, significant funding, market presence and industry impact. The evaluation will be supported by primary research and credible public and industry data.

Together, the awards seek to celebrate entrepreneurial excellence and recognise the businesses and organisations shaping the region’s entrepreneurial landscape.

The Summit will culminate in the HES 2026 Celebrating Entrepreneurship Dinner, bringing together distinguished guests, entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders for an evening of recognition, celebration and networking.

The programme will include distinguished addresses, the TiE50 and TiE Annual Entrepreneurship Awards ceremonies, dinner and live music, celebrating entrepreneurial achievements and contributions to Hyderabad’s business ecosystem.

Launched at the previous edition of HES, the Hyderabad Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Collective (HEEC) is a collaborative initiative anchored by TiE Hyderabad. It brings together organisations working across entrepreneurship, investment, industry, innovation, research and business development.

The collective aims to bring institutions that often operate independently onto a common platform, encouraging collaboration towards a shared vision for Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial future.

HES 2026 will provide an opportunity to strengthen these institutional connections, facilitate partnerships and create opportunities that extend well beyond the Summit.

Speaking about the Summit, Murali Kakarla, President, TiE Hyderabad and Convener, HES 2026, said: “This Global Entrepreneurship Week, HES 2026 will bring entrepreneurs, investors and policymakers together around a shared ambition: helping Telangana’s enterprises grow and compete globally. TiE Hyderabad’s role is to enable these connections—helping investors discover promising businesses, giving policymakers direct insight into entrepreneurs’ needs, and connecting founders with capital, customers and experienced business leaders. Building on Telangana’s enabling policy framework and investment outreach through Invest Telangana, we want to attract global capital to businesses being built here. Our aim is to turn dialogue into partnerships, investment opportunities and new markets for Telangana’s entrepreneurs.” Rajesh Pagadala, Chair, HEEC and Co-Convener, HES 2026, said “For HEEC, HES is an opportunity to bring organisations across Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial ecosystem together around a common vision. By strengthening collaboration among institutions, investors, industry and entrepreneurs, we can create opportunities that extend beyond the Summit and contribute to the city’s long-term entrepreneurial growth.” Ravi Chennupati, Vice President, TiE Hyderabad and Co-Convener, HES 2026, said:“HES is about bringing the strength of Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial ecosystem together and turning those connections into meaningful opportunities. By bringing entrepreneurs at different stages together with investors, industry leaders, mentors and institutions, we want to create greater access to capital, markets, knowledge and partnerships that can help businesses scale and compete beyond Hyderabad.”

HES 2026 also serves as a curtain-raiser to the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026, connecting Hyderabad’s entrepreneurial community with the State’s wider investment, industrial development and enterprise growth ambitions.

The November 20 Summit coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week (November 16–22), a worldwide campaign powered by the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), celebrating entrepreneurship and the ecosystems that enable businesses to start and grow.

For Hyderabad, the opportunity extends beyond hosting a Summit. It is about building enterprises that attract investment, create employment, enter new markets and contribute to the city’s economic growth. HES 2026 seeks to bring together the entrepreneurs, investors, institutions and leaders committed to shaping this future.

The message “Bet on Hyderabad” captures this ambition, inviting businesses, investors and ecosystem partners to recognise the opportunities emerging from the city and participate in its next phase of growth.