ARLINGTON, Va., Nov 18 — Homes.com, a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) leading online residential marketplace, today released its 2027 housing market outlook, expecting a housing market stalemate in which fewer buyers transact and fewer owners sell, leaving home prices and affordability frozen.

Homes.com projects national home prices will increase just 0.04% in 2027, while sales decline 5.6% and new listings fall 1.1%. Homes are expected to sell about one day faster, sellers are projected to concede slightly less from their original asking prices, and months of supply is expected to decline by 0.7 months. Together, the measures point to a modest shift toward sellers, but not a return to the highly competitive market of the early 2020s.

“Compared with the last half of 2026, 2027 is shaping up to be more of a continuation than a reset,” said Brad Case, Chief Residential Economist at Homes.com. “Financing costs stay high, many owners stay put, and national prices barely move. Buyers may face fewer competing buyers, but they won’t necessarily find substantially more homes to choose from or greater negotiating power. Sellers will face fewer buyers, but limited supply helps keep prices from falling significantly.”

Mortgage rates are expected to remain a key constraint. The outlook assumes the 30-year fixed mortgage rate will ease only modestly through 2027, from about 7.2% to about 6.8%, somewhat above its 2026 average. That decline provides some relief but is unlikely to meaningfully reset affordability or mobility. On a $400,000 loan, the projected rate decline would reduce monthly principal and interest by only about $90.

The constrained supply picture helps explain why falling sales do not translate into a buyer’s market. New listings are expected to decline 1.1%, while average inventory increases just 0.5%. With many homeowners reluctant to give up lower existing mortgage rates, fewer homes coming to market prevents the buildup in inventory that would typically give buyers more negotiating power.

The nearly flat national outlook masks significant differences across local markets. Prices are expected to fall in 24 of the 40 large markets analyzed and rise in 16, ranging from a 2.7% decline in Atlanta to a 3.8% increase in Minneapolis. Sales, meanwhile, are expected to decline in all 40 markets analyzed. Among the markets Homes.com highlights as ones to watch in 2027:

Seattle: Prices are expected to fall 2.4% as inventory increases 4.9% while sales decline 7.7%.

San Francisco: Prices are expected to rise 1.6%, with the largest shift in negotiating leverage toward sellers among the 40 markets, even as sales fall 6.4%. The outlook remains particularly sensitive to technology hiring and the durability of AI investment.

Salt Lake City: Prices are expected to edge up 0.2% as owners hold back listing, but sales are expected to fall 12.7%—the steepest decline among the 40 markets—compared with 2026 numbers that included a very strong first half.

Austin: Inventory is expected to fall 9.3%, the largest decline among the markets analyzed, while prices decline 1.8%.

Atlanta: Prices are expected to fall 2.7%, the weakest price outlook among the markets analyzed, while sales decline 8.4%.

Nashville: Inventory is projected to increase 8.0% and new listings 5.6%, the largest increases among the 40 markets, while prices edge up 0.5%.

Minneapolis: Prices are projected to rise 3.8%, the strongest growth among the 40 markets, even as sales decline 7.6%.

“The national price number will matter less in 2027 than what is happening in an individual market,” Case said. “A nearly flat national outlook masks stark differences in supply, demand and employment conditions across the country.”

Several factors could shift the outlook. Faster-than-expected declines in mortgage rates could bring more buyers into the market and encourage rate-locked homeowners to sell, while persistently higher rates would keep affordability strained and increase the potential for price declines in markets where inventory rises or employment weakens. Technology hiring and AI investment could have an impact on markets such as San Francisco, while a weaker labor market, a surge in new listings or rising insurance, tax and association costs could put additional pressure on sales and prices.