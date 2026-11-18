Developed by AgrEco Technologies Private Limited and deployed for its AgrEco PURE brand, TrueTrace connects agricultural provenance, supply-chain records and batch-linked laboratory evidence in a digital verification experience.

JAIPUR, INDIA | • BRAND PHILOSOPHY: “PROOF, NOT PROMISES”

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 18: AgrEco Technologies Private Limited, the Jaipur-based AgriFood technology company founded in April 2022, has developed TrueTrace, its proprietary digital technology platform designed to support food provenance, verification and end-to-end traceability.

Currently deployed within the company’s AgrEco PURE consumer food business, TrueTrace reflects AgrEco Technologies’ commitment to bringing greater transparency, accountability and evidence-based information to agricultural and food supply chains.

The platform has been developed to address a fundamental challenge: while food products routinely carry claims about origin, quality and authenticity, the underlying information supporting those claims is often difficult for consumers and business buyers to access. TrueTrace seeks to bridge this gap by digitally connecting relevant agricultural records, supply-chain activities and product-level verification information.

Key Platform Highlights

233 Pesticides: Screened via NABL-accredited laboratories

4 Heavy Metals: Batch-linked laboratory testing verification

QR Integrity Log: Consumer-accessible digital journey history

AgrEco PURE: Live deployment across coffee & spices

From Farm-Level Data to Consumer Verification

TrueTrace draws upon AgrEco Technologies’ experience working with farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations and other participants in the agricultural ecosystem. The platform is designed to capture and organize information across important stages of the food journey, including farm identification, cultivation, crop management, harvesting, processing, packaging and subsequent supply-chain activities.

Depending on the product and available records, this information may include agricultural inputs, soil-related information, irrigation practices, crop observations, harvesting details, processing activities and supporting photographic evidence. Records can be associated with relevant dates, locations and supply-chain events to create a structured digital history that helps connect food products with their documented agricultural and processing journeys.

1. ORIGIN & FARM: Farm identification, soil insights, irrigation & agricultural inputs

2. CULTIVATION & HARVEST: Crop management, field observations & photographic records

3. PROCESSING & BATCHING: Timestamped processing logs, packaging & batch assignment

4. LAB & QR VERIFICATION: NABL-accredited residue testing linked to consumer QR code

Connecting Traceability with Laboratory Evidence

A distinguishing capability of TrueTrace is its integration of traceability information with batch-linked laboratory verification. For AgrEco PURE products, the technology provides access to relevant laboratory reports covering pesticide residue and heavy-metal testing.

The company’s testing framework includes screening for 233 pesticide residues and four heavy metals through NABL-accredited laboratory facilities. By linking available laboratory evidence with product batch information, TrueTrace helps consumers move beyond general brand claims toward the examination of specific supporting records—making scientific and supply-chain information accessible without requiring consumers to navigate complex agricultural documentation.

A Digital Integrity Log

TrueTrace incorporates an Integrity Log that presents documented events associated with a product’s journey. Through a QR-enabled interface, consumers can explore available information about the origin, cultivation, processing and verification of products they purchase, creating a direct digital connection between physical food products and their production and handling records.

TrueTrace is designed to support transparency across the food value chain while recognizing the importance of accurate records, appropriate verification and the clear distinction between recorded information and independently tested evidence.

Current Deployment and Future Commercial Potential

TrueTrace is currently used by AgrEco Technologies Private Limited within its AgrEco PURE business, which commercially offers premium coffee and spices. The technology forms part of AgrEco PURE’s commitment to providing consumers with verifiable product information under its philosophy, “Proof, Not Promises.”

Looking ahead, AgrEco Technologies intends to explore opportunities to offer TrueTrace to other food businesses, agricultural producers, processors, exporters and brands. Potential future offerings may include subscription-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions supporting traceability, provenance documentation and digital access to product evidence as part of the company’s future business plans.

Technology Supporting a More Transparent Food Economy

“TrueTrace emerged from our experience working with agricultural producers and understanding the importance of reliable information across the food value chain. Our objective is to make relevant product evidence accessible and useful, connecting the journey of food with the people who ultimately consume it. We see significant potential for this approach across domestic and international food markets.”

— Himanshu Singh, Founder and CEO, AgrEco Technologies Private Limited

As food businesses increasingly focus on sourcing transparency, product authenticity and documented supply chains, AgrEco Technologies believes TrueTrace can provide a foundation for digital verification services. The company intends to continue developing the platform’s capabilities and evaluating opportunities for broader commercial adoption.

ABOUT TRUETRACE

TrueTrace is a proprietary digital food traceability and verification technology developed, owned and used by AgrEco Technologies Private Limited. The platform connects available agricultural provenance, supply-chain event records and batch-linked laboratory evidence. It is currently deployed for AgrEco PURE products, with future third-party licensing under consideration.

Trademark Ownership: AgrEco Technologies Private Limited (Trademark application filed for TrueTrace).

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