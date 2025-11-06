Honda Announces Electric Motorcycle Business Brand Promise and Four Core Values

Mumbai / TOKYO, Japan, November 6, 2025: Honda has established a new brand promise for its electric motorcycle business and four core values based upon it, aiming to create new value by combining the expertise and knowledge cultivated through more than 75 years of motorcycle development with the unique value proposition offered by electric mobility. Aiming to resonate with people by offering a world full of comfort, excitement, and unexpected discoveries in everyday life, Honda has defined its brand promise for the electric motorcycle business as “Expected life. Unexpected discoveries.”

Based on this brand promise, Honda will deliver four core values through its electric motorcycle business.

① Liberate with the freedom of movement

By taking full advantage of the design freedom—such as new approaches to packaging and styling—, and control as well as riding support technologies unique to electric vehicles, Honda aims to free riders from anxiety and barriers, enabling stress-free and liberating mobility experiences.

➁ Inspire instincts and sensibility

Building on Honda’s long history of internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle development and its pursuit of fundamental performance in running, turning, and stopping, the powerful acceleration and quietness unique to electric mobility with an intuitive human-machine interface (HMI) will maximize the excitement of control, and stimulates rider’s instinct.

➂ Coexist with people and society

Honda aims to create mobility that seamlessly integrates into people’s lives through refined design that eliminates excess and the unparalleled quietness unique to electric vehicles. Furthermore, Honda will effectively use vehicle-to-vehicle cooperative control enabled by connectivity technology, avoid congestion and navigate to efficient route to reduce environmental impact. Honda will create a mobility society where motorcycles, people, and society coexist comfortably.

➃ Resonate with intelligence

Through real time adaptive user interface (UI) responding to environmental changes and updating functionality, the motorcycle will evolve after purchase – becoming increasingly personalized with every ride. By leveraging Honda’s data to deliver new value, the possibilities of mobility tailored to each individual customer are further expanded.

Honda has also established a new Visual Identity (VI) for its electric motorcycle business. The company’s electric motorcycle products will feature the “Honda,” used as the product mark.

As the first model embodying this new brand promise, Honda today unveiled its first electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7, to the public at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy.

Honda aims to achieve carbon neutrality across all motorcycle products in the 2040s, advancing electrification as the core of its environmental strategy while also continuing to evolve ICE technologies. Going forward, Honda will expand its lineup of electric motorcycles that allow customers to experience these four core values firsthand.