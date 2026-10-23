How Farmland Bazaar Is Bringing Buyers and Developers Together in India’s Managed Farmland Market

A farmland buying journey started with discussions with friends and relatives and a connection to a common broker. While it ran on word of mouth and a lot of guesswork, what a buyer actually got was a number and a site visit, with hardly any options to compare. What they rarely got was, as mentioned earlier, options matched against their own personal checklist and priorities. Nor could they check the background of the developer. Developers had the same problem in reverse. They had some very good projects, amazing lifestyle features and unbeatable deals but no steady way to reach serious buyers. Farmland Bazaar, a Bangalore-based marketplace, was built to bring both sides together. It puts verified listings, developer profiles and direct conversations in one place.

Farmlandbazaar was founded in 2024 by Pawan Gupta and is India’s first and one of the largest dedicated farmland PropTech marketplaces. It lists more than 50,000 acres of verified farmland across the country. It was also recognised as an Emerging PropTech Startup in 2025. The platform is built for one niche: sustainable real estate, which includes farmland, farmhouses and agricultural land. Buyers do not have to dig through flats, plots and offices to find agricultural land. Developers do not have to compete with unrelated listings. Both sides meet directly, without a chain of intermediaries.

For developers, Farmland Bazaar offers a personalized dashboard. They can see all their listings, track views, manage inquiries, chat with buyers and manage scheduling site visits in one place. Each project also carries the developer’s own story. Buyers get to know the people behind the land, not just the land itself. For a developer, that means better visibility and credibility among buyers who are actually looking for farmlands.

For buyers, tech-enabled discovery and simple filters let them narrow thousands of acres by location, budget and other needs. Full property details are on the same page, so comparing options becomes much easier. The interface is easy enough that even first-time users can find their way around.

Farmland Bazaar also works as a knowledge hub for the whole farmland community. Buyers get guides on farming, regulatory restrictions and the basics of land ownership, so they understand what they are buying before they visit a site. Developers get a place to tell their own story. Their projects, their approach and their work on the ground are published for buyers to read. Farming stories, expert insights and regulatory updates are open to anyone in the industry, including developers, landowners, advisors and peers who want to keep up with a market that is still taking shape. The aim is to support everyone in the farmland journey, not only to list properties.

“Farmland is a different kind of purchase. Buyers want to know the land, the developer and what comes with it,” said Pawan Gupta, Founder, Farmland Bazaar. “The industry has changed a lot in the last few years, and the managed model has gained real traction among buyers. A CEO, a doctor or a senior professional also wants a patch of green to call their own. They want to stay close to the land, grow something and spend a few weekends in the soil and nature. They just don’t want it to become a second job. Managed farmland gives them that and the developer takes care of the rest. Developers are also bringing in new models and inclusions, so owning farmland feels less like a burden and more like a resort stay and an investment rolled into one. So basically, the demand and supply both have evolved in farmland industry”

Farmland Bazaar’s role is to match the right buyer with the right land. The platform has built thoughtful filter sets around what buyers actually look for, so the search starts closer to what they want. When the match is right, both sides save time and the buyer goes into the purchase with confidence.

Why Land, Why Now?

India’s farmland sector was valued at $1.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow about 10% a year. It is a large market, still growing and still largely unorganised. Demand is coming from more directions than before. More urban buyers are looking at farmland for long-term value, weekend living and a closer link to nature. And the managed model has made this easier. At the same time, farming and agri-based businesses are getting support across the country, which keeps attention on agricultural land. Supply has grown too. And hence a market of this size and pace needs a dedicated platform, not a corner of a general property portal. That is the gap Farmland Bazaar was built to close.

As the market grows, Farmland Bazaar is looking beyond listings. The platform plans to widen what it offers within the same niche. Farmstays are on the list, for buyers and travellers who want to experience farmland before they commit to it. It also plans to build stronger advisory support for buyers, so they can get expert guidance as they choose and evaluate land. Alongside this, Farmland Bazaar will keep investing in its technology and content, with more verified listings and better tools for developers. The goal is to make buying and selling managed farmland in India clearer and easier and to become the country’s most trusted marketplace for farmland, farmhouses and agricultural land.