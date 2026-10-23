“Sports Must Drive Youth Empowerment and Nation-Building”: Raksha Khadse at PHDCCI Summit

“Sports Must Go Beyond Medals and Jobs to Drive Youth Empowerment and Nation-Building”: Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Khadse at PHDCCI Sports CSR Leadership Impact Summit

New Delhi, 23 October 2026: PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) organised the Sports CSR Leadership Impact Summit 2026 on 23 October 2026 at PHD House, New Delhi, under the theme “Empowering Youth, Women and Communities Through Sports.” The Summit brought together government representatives, corporate CSR leaders, sporting personalities, sports federations, public sector undertakings and academic institutions to deliberate on strengthening India’s sporting ecosystem through strategic corporate participation, sustainable CSR investments and grassroots development.

The Summit was graced by Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Smt. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, who underscored the transformative role of sports in youth empowerment, lifestyle improvement and nation-building. Emphasising that sports must extend beyond medals and employment opportunities, she highlighted its potential to instil discipline, resilience, time management and teamwork among young people, while fostering a healthier and more inclusive society. She called upon corporates to make sports an integral part of their CSR strategies, with focused investments in grassroots talent identification, athlete development, sports infrastructure, coaching and wider access to sporting opportunities across schools and communities. The Minister encouraged companies to adopt specific sporting disciplines and support their development through sustained interventions, including athlete sponsorship, infrastructure development, competitions and access to professional coaching. Stressing that building a sporting nation requires collective commitment from the Central and State Governments, industry, sports federations and parents, she highlighted the importance of nurturing talent from an early age and creating sustainable career pathways for athletes beyond their competitive years.

She also emphasised the critical role of sports science, athlete nutrition, specialised training and sports goods manufacturing in strengthening India’s sporting capabilities and improving performance at international competitions. Calling for a more structured and collaborative approach to sports development, the Minister urged industry stakeholders to align their CSR investments with the needs of the sporting ecosystem, reiterating that greater corporate participation can help unlock grassroots potential, expand opportunities for young talent and advance India’s ambition of becoming a leading sporting nation and hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Mr. Arvind Balan, Chair, Youth Affairs & Sports Committee, PHDCCI, expressed his appreciation for sharing the Government’s vision for advancing sports in India. He highlighted the need to recognise sports as a catalyst for youth development, healthier lifestyles and nation-building, rather than viewing it solely through the lens of medals and employment. Reaffirming PHDCCI’s commitment to this vision, Mr. Balan stated that the Chamber would work towards strengthening industry participation and fostering meaningful partnerships to support sports development. He emphasised that aligning corporate efforts with the Government’s priorities could help strengthen the sporting ecosystem and create greater opportunities for young people to realise their potential.

Dr. Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI, highlighted the Chamber’s 121-year legacy, established in 1905, and its commitment to India’s economic and social development. He noted that the Government’s growing focus on sports and its recognition as an eligible area for CSR funding provide an opportunity for industry to contribute meaningfully to sports development. He urged PHDCCI members to support budding athletes and strengthen sports infrastructure, highlighting the role of the PHD Rural Development Foundation and PHD Family Welfare Foundation in CSR initiatives. Emphasising that corporate support must extend beyond cricket to other sporting disciplines, he reaffirmed PHDCCI’s commitment, through its Youth Affairs & Sports Committee, to working with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and industry stakeholders to advance sports development and create greater opportunities for young athletes.

The Summit also featured Padma Shri Yogeshwar Dutt, celebrated Indian wrestler, and Ms. Sharmila Dhankar, Indian para-athlete, as Guests of Honour. Their participation brought valuable perspectives on sporting excellence, perseverance and the challenges athletes face in pursuing competitive careers.

Distinguished speakers included Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLFoundation; Dr. Piyush Jain, National Secretary, Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI); Ms. Alaknanda Ashok, Joint Secretary, Indian Olympic Association; Dr. Subhomoy Bhaduri, Director, Capacity Building and Collaborations, Magic Bus Foundation; Mr. Ritesh Sain, Programme Head (Environment & Sports), SBI Foundation; Col. Rakesh Yadav, Director Sports, Vedanta Group; and Mr. Bibhuti Ranjan Pradhan, Executive Director (Coordination & CSR), Indian Oil. Representatives from NTPC, BPCL, J.K. Tyre & Industries, JSW Sports and leading educational institutions also participated.

The deliberations included three panel discussions: “Women in Sports: Participation, Leadership & Inclusion,” “Corporate Leadership in Sports CSR: Strategy, Scale & Sustainability,” and “Youth Empowerment & Social Impact.” The sessions examined ways to strengthen women’s participation and leadership in sports, encourage sustained corporate investment and expand access to sporting opportunities for young people and underserved communities.

The discussions reinforced the importance of moving beyond isolated CSR interventions towards sustained partnerships that connect corporate resources with grassroots needs. Strategic investments in sports can help nurture emerging talent, improve access to infrastructure and coaching, and create more inclusive opportunities for youth, women and communities across India. These efforts can contribute to the vision of Viksit Bharat, with sports playing an important role in youth empowerment, social inclusion and national development. PHDCCI reaffirmed its commitment to working with the Government, industry and other stakeholders to advance sports development and encourage greater corporate participation in building an inclusive and sustainable sporting ecosystem.

The Summit was organised with HCLFoundation as the Presenting Partner and the Physical Education Foundation of India (PEFI) as the Knowledge Partner, bringing together corporate and sports-sector expertise to advance dialogue on the role of CSR in sports development.