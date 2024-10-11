How should women choose the policy duration?

Term insurance policies are basic life insurance policies that provide life coverage for a set duration, or ‘term’, specified by the policyholder at the time of purchase. In case, the insured’s individual unfortunately passes away during the policy term, a term insurance policy will pay the sum assured to their nominee which they have dictated at the time of buying the policy. However, due to the abundance of insurance policies on the market, determining the appropriate tenure for the best term insurance plan you have chosen can be difficult for both women and men. In this article, we will learn about the factors to consider when choosing the term insurance for women.

What Factors Women Should Consider When Choosing the Duration of a Term Insurance Plan?

The following are the important factors to be kept in mind while choosing the tenure for your best term insurance plan:

Age: When deciding how long your term life insurance coverage should last, age is an important factor to consider. The earlier you find the best term insurance plan for yourself, the longer the tenure you can get. For example, a 26-year-old working woman choosing a term insurance for women is eligible for a 50-year policy. On the other hand, if a person buys an insurance plan at the age of 50, you will get a policy duration of only 30 years. Moreover, you will end up paying an exorbitant premium for the same policy you would have gotten at a reasonable price 25 years ago.

Financial Goals: As a family person, you will always be concerned about taking care of your loved ones. Having the best term insurance plan ensures that your family and their financial goals are financially protected in case of demise of the policyholder. As a result, you need to be careful when selecting a policy term to ensure that your family’s financial goals are met with the sum assured.

Liabilities: If you have any outstanding obligations, the sum assured amount for your term insurance for women policy must be equal to or more than the loan amount that needs to be paid by you. Moreover, even the policy tenure must also be the same as the duration of EMI. This will ensure that if unfortunately, the policyholder passes away, the family will be relieved of the debt burden, and the insurance proceeds will allow them to pay off the liabilities and live a life of dignity.

Cost-Effectiveness: When selecting the period of your term insurance for women, aim to go with a longer tenure. Remember that the longer the policy, the lower the premium will be. At the same time, you need to decide with your spouse how much amount you will be able to take from your monthly salary to pay for insurance premiums. The idea is to make sure the monthly premium doesn’t put a burden on your regular expenses.

Maximise Tenancy: You should always be ready for financial emergencies. When acquiring a best term insurance plan, you should select the maximum tenure available as per your age and profile. For example, if you are a 25-year-old woman and require life insurance coverage for the next 30 years, you can select a tenure of 40 years because there is no telling when a financial catastrophe will strike.

What Is the Ideal Duration for a Term Insurance Policy?

Choosing the tenure for your best term insurance plan is a crucial consideration every policyholder has to make when selecting a policy. If you choose long-term protection with a higher sum assured, your premium will be higher. This is one of the primary factors that influence the cost of your term insurance premium. Most insurance companies provide policies with durations ranging from 5 to 40 years. When choosing a term insurance plan, consider your retirement age as well. For example, if you set the retirement age at 60, someone else may set it at 65. Remember that insurers typically target young people for term life insurance plans due to their stable income and lower risk of mortality.

When you decide to get term insurance for women, you must examine two important considerations before approaching the top term insurers for suitable coverage. These two criteria are:

Policy duration

Sum assured

What you need to understand is that when it comes to term insurance, one size does not fit all. Your budgetary requirements and ambitions will be unique to you. A lot depends on your eligibility and conditions as well:

Current age

Income slab

Medical conditions

Educational credentials

Lifestyle and Hobbies

Existing loans and other financial responsibilities.

The number of children you have and when they will be financially independent,

The financial situation of your spouse.

Why Should You Determine the Best Policy Period for Term Insurance Plans?

Currently, top term insurers offer a variety of term insurance policies that provide coverage until you reach the age of 99 or 100. These plans are known as whole life insurance policies, and while they appear to be a safe alternative to buying term insurance, they may not be the best option.

Consider this: You buy a term insurance policy to replace your income in the case of your untimely death, allowing you to meet your short-term and long-term financial goals. Is it really necessary to pay premiums until you are 100 years old after you retire? Furthermore, such policies demand you to pay relatively high premiums because the insurer is aware of the high risk of death benefit payout (life expectancy continues to decline over time).

This explains why you need to calculate the optimal term insurance policy tenure.

So we are saying,

Purchasing a term insurance policy can be the best financial decision, given its price, easy access to a higher coverage amount, and the flexibility provided by term insurance riders. However, whether you can fully realize its potential and get your money’s worth is determined by the decisions you make when selecting the cover amount and tenure (apart from its features and riders). So, make sure you don’t end up guessing the ideal policy tenure or choosing a redundantly longer one (which will cause you to pay higher premiums because the payout risks are higher) or a shorter one (which will leave your family financially vulnerable and the term insurance you’ve purchased will be useless).