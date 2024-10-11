Conrad Bengaluru appoints Sharin Joseph as the Commercial Director

Conrad Bengaluru is proud to announce the appointment of Sharin Joseph as the Commercial Director. With over 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Sharin will be focusing on various arenas at the property such as business development, budgeting, forecasting, and achieving the hotel’s commercial objectives.

Sharin’s body of work also includes successful stints at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, Courtyard by Marriott & Fairfield by Marriott, Bengaluru, Hyatt , Royal Orchid Hotel etc. Having pursued his Bachelor of Hotel Management degree, Sharin comes with a wide gamut of knowledge pertaining to the industry. He is a result-driven sales leader with a proven track record of success in new client acquisition, managing revenue streams and fostering strong business relationships.

Commenting on the new role, Sharin Joseph said, “I am elated to be a part of Conrad Bengaluru, a contemporary luxury establishment by Hilton and I look forward to my new role as the Commercial Director – supporting my team through inspired hospitality, purpose and innovation. Together with our talented team, I look forward to creating memorable experiences for our guests and uphold our hotel as a premier destination”.