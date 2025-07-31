HPCL Launches “Jeet Ki Yatra” Campaign in Odisha to Reward Fuel Customers with Exciting Prizes

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced the launch of its much-anticipated festive campaign “Jeet Ki Yatra”, aimed at delighting customers who fuel up with poWer95. The campaign offers customers a chance to win instant gifts and bumper rewards through a lucky draw contest.

The campaign has been rolled out across participating HPCL outlets in Odisha, targeting both two-wheeler and four-wheeler customers. Those who fuel poWer95 worth ₹300 or more for two-wheelers, and ₹1000 or more for four-wheelers, become eligible for a wide range of attractive rewards including Hero bikes, utility gifts, electric kettles, backpacks, and more.

Speaking at the launch, an HPCL official said, “Campaign initiatives like ‘Jeet Ki Yatra’ are frequently undertaken to reward our loyal customers. These lucky draw campaigns bring a sense of excitement and appreciation by offering free gifts on every eligible fuel purchase.”

The official further added, “Such campaigns also serve as a powerful platform to bring new customers into the HPCL family, encouraging them to experience our premium fuel products and service standards.”

Customers can participate by scanning the displayed QR code at the station or by sending an SMS with the format HPSAP CodeBill Number to 9522200320.

HPCL’s Jeet Ki Yatra campaign underscores the company’s continued commitment to customer delight, innovation, and rewarding loyalty during the festive season.