G4S India shines at Outstanding Security Performance Awards with dual win and sets Industry Benchmark for excellence and inclusion

Mumbai, India, July 31, 2025: G4S, a leading global integrated security solutions company, has been recognised for its exceptional contributions to the security sector at the 2025 India & South Asia Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs). The company secured top honours in two key categories:

Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding)

Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director – awarded to Preeti Panhani, Vice President – Operations, G4S India

The OSPAs, known for their rigorous evaluation process and jury-based selection, celebrate exemplary contributions within the security industry. This year’s awards drew a competitive field, judged on strict criteria including market impact, innovation, and operational excellence.

The award for Outstanding Contract Security Company (Guarding) acknowledges G4S India’s continued commitment to delivering high-quality security services across sectors through robust training, tech-enabled solutions, and operational discipline. With over 135,000 employees, a national presence across 131 branches, and a legacy of over three decades, G4S India has played a key role in safeguarding people and assets in diverse environments, including critical infrastructure, corporate campuses, public institutions, and industrial zones.

Preeti Panhani was honoured as Outstanding Contract Security Manager/Director, becoming the first woman Operations leader in India’s Private Security sector to achieve this remarkable feat in this category at the India and South Asia OSPA’s. Her selection from a highly competitive field, where she was the sole female finalist, is a milestone in the ongoing effort to promote gender inclusion in an industry historically dominated by men.

Mr. Rajeev Sharma, Cluster Managing Director – India, Nepal & Bangladesh said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the entire G4S India family for this remarkable achievement. It is a moment of immense pride and joy to see our collective efforts being recognised on such a prestigious platform. I am especially proud of Preeti Panhani, whose win is not just a personal milestone but a defining moment for the Indian security industry. As the first woman leader from our sector to receive this honour, she has broken barriers and set a powerful example for future generations. At G4S, we remain committed to creating a workplace where merit, diversity, and equal opportunity thrive. This recognition reflects the dedication and excellence our teams bring to work every single day.”

This double win further positions G4S India as a benchmark for excellence and leadership in contract security services. Over the years, the company has consistently set industry standards through innovation, inclusivity, and unwavering commitment to operational excellence.