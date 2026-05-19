Hugo opens first IMEA & CIS flagship store in India at DLF Avenue

New Delhi, May 19 : HUGO BOSS marks a significant milestone with the launch of HUGO’s first global flagship store in the IMEA & CIS region, at DLF Avenue Saket. The opening positions New Delhi at the centre of one of the label’s most important global retail moments, and introduces Indian audiences to a brand built on the conviction that personal style is the most powerful form of self-expression.

HUGO is a label with a clear point of view. Denim-led in its DNA, it draws from the energy of street culture and the uninhibited aesthetic of the early 2000s to deliver a vision of modern luxury that is bold, expressive, and unapologetically young. The celebrated HUGO logo anchors the brand’s identity, a mark as much of attitude as of authorship, across collections designed for men, women, and select unisex styles.

The DLF Avenue flagship, spanning 1,242 sq. ft., is designed to make that identity tangible. The store’s interiors draw on the essence of blue; denim-led textures giving way to contemporary industrial detailing, to create a space that functions as a cultural destination as much as a retail one. For India’s next generation of style leaders, it is built to be a place worth arriving at.

The collections on the floor at launch reflect the full breadth of what HUGO stands for. For Fall 2025, the brand channels a heightened sense of youth-driven energy, reworking sport-inspired construction through an expressive denim vocabulary. Contrast stitching, heavy washes, bold prints, and overdyed finishes define the palette, statement jackets, padded jerseys, oversized knits, and considered winter silhouettes give the range both its attitude and its range of wear.

DLF Avenue Saket continues to evolve as a next-generation luxury and lifestyle destination, bringing together global fashion, culture, and experiential retail in one dynamic environment. The arrival of HUGO’s first flagship in the IMEA & CIS region, a territory spanning India, the Middle East, Africa, Pakistan, Nepal, Russia, and the CIS countries, confirms the destination’s standing as the natural home for fashion that is genuinely ahead of its time.

“HUGO is a brand that speaks to a generation defining culture on its own terms, and DLF Avenue is precisely where that conversation belongs. As DLF Avenue Saket is repositioning itself as a more premium, fashion-forward destination, having the label’s first global flagship in the IMEA & CIS region open here marks a defining moment in that journey. This partnership is a strong affirmation of New Delhi’s place on the global fashion map—and of DLF Avenue’s evolving role as the city’s definitive address for discerning, style-conscious consumers,” said Ms. Pushpa Bector, Group Executive Director and Retail Head – DLF Retail.

The HUGO flagship store is now open at DLF Avenue Saket, New Delhi.