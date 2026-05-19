Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts Appoints Subhasis Mandal to Strengthen Academic team

Panaji, May 19: Goa’s Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts (KCCA) has appointed Subhasis Mandal as the well-known institute’s principal to strengthen its academic team, bringing with him more than 25 years of experience across hospitality operations and higher education.

With a background spanning hotel management institutes and universities across India, Mandal is expected to contribute to KCCA’s focus on practical culinary education and student development.

Over the course of his career, he has held faculty and leadership roles at Ajeenkya DY Patil University, Pune; ISME, Mumbai; and the Institute of Hotel Management, Aurangabad.

“I am delighted to join Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts at a time when hospitality education is evolving rapidly. Building skilled, industry-ready professionals through practical learning and strong academic systems is something I deeply value,” said Subhasis Mandal.

Mandal is a Certified Qualified Learning Facilitator from EHL, Switzerland, and is currently pursuing a PhD. He also holds a Master’s degree in Tourism Management from IGNOU and a Diploma in Hotel Management.

The Verna-based Kamaxi College of Culinary Arts offers a three-year degree programme in Culinary Management affiliated to Goa University, along with skill-based courses in culinary arts, bakery and pastry, and hospitality training.