Hyatt Regency Dehradun Welcomes Suman Kumar as Director of Engineering

June 15: Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa has announced the appointment of Suman Kumar as its new Director of Engineering, effective May 7, 2026. Bringing over fourteen years of experience across hospitality engineering, pre-opening projects, and large-scale operational management, Mr. Suman joins the resort’s leadership team at a pivotal time as it continues to elevate guest experiences in the heart of Uttarakhand.

While guests are drawn to the resort for its panoramic mountain views, expansive spaces, and sense of escape, it is the unseen precision behind the scenes that allows every experience to unfold effortlessly. In his new role, Suman will lead the resort’s engineering function, overseeing maintenance, safety, infrastructure, and operational efficiency across the property, ensuring that every aspect of the guest journey is supported by systems that are dependable, sustainable, and future-ready.

Suman’s career reflects a steady progression built on technical expertise and hands-on leadership. A graduate of Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar, with a degree in Technology and a diploma in Electrical Engineering, he began his professional journey in project engineering before transitioning into hospitality. Over the years, he has contributed to some of North India’s notable hotel developments, including pre-opening assignments at The Lalit Chandigarh, Hyatt Regency Chandigarh, and most recently, Hyatt Centric Chandigarh, where he served as Chief Engineer.

Suman’s ability to combine operational discipline with a practical understanding of how engineering shapes the guest experience has distinguished him throughout his career. From implementing energy-efficient solutions and preventive maintenance programmes to ensuring rigorous safety and compliance standards, his work has consistently focused on creating environments that are both high-performing and guest-centric.

Known among colleagues as a people-first leader, Suman believes that meaningful growth comes from embracing challenges and stepping beyond familiar ground. His leadership style is rooted in collaboration, patience, and accountability, qualities that have helped him build high-performing teams throughout his career.

As Hyatt Regency Dehradun Resort and Spa continues to strengthen its position as one of the region’s leading luxury destinations, Suman’s appointment reinforces the resort’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and long-term value creation.