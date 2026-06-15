University of Warwick ranked 7th in UK and top in the Midlands in Complete University Guide 2027

India, June 15: The University of Warwick has been named the top university in the Midlands and ranked 7th in the UK in the Complete University Guide 2027, rising two places from last year. The annual guide, which evaluates 164 UK institutions and 74 subject areas, supports prospective students in making informed decisions about their higher education choices.

Warwick’s strong position reflects its continued excellence across a range of measures including student satisfaction, research quality and graduate outcomes. The ranking reinforces Warwick’s status as one of the UK’s leading universities and highlights its appeal to students considering options for 2027 entry.

Professor Stuart Croft, Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of Warwick, said: “To be ranked 7th in the UK and the leading university in the West Midlands reflects the dedication of our staff, the talent of our students, and our continued focus on delivering an outstanding education and student experience. This is an important milestone for Warwick, and this ranking demonstrates the strength of our teaching, the impact of our research, and the success of our graduates. We remain committed to widening access and ensuring that talented students from all backgrounds can thrive at Warwick and go on to achieve their ambitions.”

Across the UK, Warwick’s rise into 7th place places it firmly within the top tier of universities and marks its best performance since 2016, reflecting sustained investment in teaching, research and the student experience.

The 2027 rankings show increasing opportunities for students to access leading universities, with more institutions broadening entry requirements while maintaining strong graduate outcomes. Continued improvements in student progression and high levels of graduate employment across the sector highlight the value of a UK university education.

Professor Amanda Chetwynd, Chair of the Complete University Guide Advisory Board, said: “Congratulations to the University of Warwick for retaining the top spot in this year’s West Midlands Complete University Guide rankings and to all universities in the region for supporting their students to achieve their ambitions. Our methodology draws on a range of trusted, independent measures that reflect what students care most about – teaching quality, student satisfaction and graduate outcomes. This year’s rankings show that the opportunity to attend a prestigious university has never been more accessible. The movement we are seeing in entry requirements across the top 40 is a broadening of access, and that is something to welcome. Students who might previously have ruled out certain universities should look again. The right university is not always the one with the highest entry requirements; it is the one that is the best fit for you, your ambitions and your future.”

The main league table is based on ten measures: entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, academic services spend, facilities spend, continuation, student-staff ratio, graduate prospects – outcomes, and graduate prospects – on track.