Hyderabad’s Startup Ecosystem Boosts Innovation Through Collaboration: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad’s start-up ecosystem is collaborative and provides an array of collaborative spaces to foster innovation and collaboration: Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana.

Hyderabad, February 14, 2025.….Hyderabad’s start-up ecosystem is collaborative and provides an array of collaborative spaces that foster innovation and collaboration said Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government speaking at the Hyderabad Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Collective organised by TiE on Thursday night in the city at Anvaya Conventions at Financial District in Gachibowli

“Hyderabad’s transformation from 200 startups in 2014 to over 9000 today showcases Telangana’s focus on fostering an ecosystem for entrepreneurs. There are many factors such as supporting government, vibrant ecosystem partners and collaborative spaces that led this growth by empowering startups in their journey with resources, investors, mentors, and support systems”, Jayesh Ranjan added. He appreciated the efforts of TiE in bringing together the city’s Entrepreneurial Ecosystem. Each ecosystem partner works in silos in their organisational interest. A collective like this helps work with, for, and around each other to keep the system growing, and productive and drive collective benefits, he said.

Over 40 ecosystem partners such as Incubators Accelerators, Investors, VS, Government, Industry Bodies, GCCs, Corporates, Consuls, Embassies and startups participated in the rectangular conference setup. Some of the noted participants include Ms. Jennifer Larson, the Consul General in Hyderabad; Mr. Sreekant Lanka, CRO, Govt. of Telangana Mr Vikram Jain, Trade Commissioner, Canadian High Commission; Mr Sujit Jagirdar, CEO, T-Hub; Mr Joginder Tanikela, CEO, T-Works; Mr VVR Raju, Vice Chair, FICCI Telangana; Mr Rama Iyer, Head – Innovation, GMR Group; Mr Pradeep Dhobale, Chairman, Hyderabad Angels; Ms Ramadevi, President, ALEAP; Dr Sriharsha Reddy K, Director & Professor, IMT Hyderabad

All the participants felt the need for such an initiative for the common good

Earlier, TiE Hyderabad Chapter honoured Murali Bukkapatnam, on his election as the Chair of the TiE Global Board of Trustees, the largest entrepreneurial organization in the world for the year 2025. He is the first member of TiE Hyderabad to reach such a top level, first from TiE South India and second from across India. TiE is a Global entity spread across the globe in 65 cities in 15 countries and has 10,000 members.

Responding to the felicitation, Murali Bukkapatnam in his emotional address said that his journey started from a small town Hindupur in AP. The Rayala Seema region was once regarded as the Ratanala Seema (land of precious stones), but it remains just barren land now. He spoke about an incident which changed his course of journey. “ The youth came up to me and told me that he was longing to take a selfie with me”. If a small entrepreneur from a tier 2 or 3 city like Hindupur could make such an impact on the youth, why should I not be a catalyst for the inspiration for many others? Since then I never looked back, he shared.

TiE is my Karma Bhoomi. I say it with absolute certainty. Murali listed out a few major contributions of TiE to Hyderabad city. TiE Hyderabad was instrumental in creating the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH). The seeds for it were sown on the sidelines of TiE ISB Connect in the year 2017. RICH today acts as a facilitator and aims to foster greater collaboration between various entities in the research and innovation space. Another important contribution TiE made was in the creation of the incubator incubators-T-Hub, Murali added

Referring to Kali Prasad Gadiraju’s remarks about his “Na bhuto na bhavishyati” (meaning neither was nor will be) initiatives in his introductory address, Murali, the Founder and Chairman of Volksy Technologies, a venture development firm, said there were many such never before, ever after initiatives were on the anvil. Besides the long pending and sweeping administrative changes, TiE Global aims to impact over a million entrepreneurs in 100 cities across the globe, create over 100bn US $ wealth and help to generate 10 million jobs over the next five years. We gave a huge cry of making TiE a 100-chapter body with over 5000 charter members by the end of December 2025, by the time I left my office.

Hyderabad Angels also felicitated Murali Bukkapattnam. Speaking on the occasion Mr Pradeep Dhobale, Chairman, Hyderabad Angels said over the years since its inception in the year 2010, Hyderabad Angels funded 76 startups to the extent of INR 100 crore. He recalled Murali’s contribution to the development of the Hyderabad Angels network.

TiE organised its first Leadership Series in the year 2025. Mr Abhay Deshpande, Founder and CEO of Recykal was in conversation with Abhijit Banerjee, Co-founder of Upwisery.

From Malamall’s first venture to MartJack’s Multimillion-Dollar Exit, Abhay, a Serial Entrepreneur shared his 25-year journey of entrepreneurship, challenges, failures, and successes.

Recycle is a unicorn in the making. It hopes to become the first Indian Unicorn in the Waste Management space. It is our dream. This space is huge and has a lot of potential. It demands solutions. This is a futuristic space that has huge scope for at least four or five companies to turn unicorns, Abhay declared. We channelise 1.5 mn metric tonnes of waste every day, he added.

I felt like crying when a deal fell through in the nick of the moment during my second venture MartJack. I was considered a villain who couldn’t handle deals. I bounced back and made a successful exit by selling it to Capillary Technologies, a leading multi-channel commerce platform. The 272 people who stood by me during the thick and thin of those two years’ phases were suitably rewarded, he shared.

I realised that one man can’t build the company. You need a good team. This was the first lesson I learnt in Malamall. Another lesson I learnt during and after COVID was no matter how big you or your company is, you are nothing in front of nature.

Abhay shared that they embarked on a most exciting behavioural change program called The Digital DRS Solution, a tech-led sustainability solution that incentivises consumers to bring back empty containers, bringing about a behavioural change towards waste segregation and encouraging consumers to dispose of waste responsibly. , Abhay added.

He also shared that their novel scheme is now being implemented by the Government of Goa from October 2nd this year. Goa has become the first state in India to implement a Deposit Refund System (DRS). This innovative system aims to reduce the burden on oceans, forests, and beaches by incentivizing consumers to recycle non-biodegradable packaging, he said. Soon they will roll out this initiative in the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Subsequently, we will roll out this ambitious initiative across the country, he quickly added.

Rajesh Pagadala, President and Murali Kakarla, Vice President of TiE Hyderabad facilitated the various activities held during the evening. Speaking about Murali Bukkapatnam, Rajesh said he is a true giver. Whatever he does, he leaves an indelible mark and creates an impact.

My focus for 2025, he added, would be on deepening the chapter’s engagement with startups and entrepreneurs, fostering innovation through targeted programs, and creating pathways for sustainable growth.