Philips is helping Gen-Z consumers be green flags this V-Day with their “Steam It Up” campaign

Gurugram, 14th February 2025: This Valentine’s Day, Philips is redefining first impressions with its bold and playful “Steam It Up” campaign, ensuring no one walks into a date looking like a red flag. At the heart of this initiative is the Philips Garment Steamer, designed to keep your outfit crisp, fresh, and effortlessly stylish.

As dating norms evolve, so do the dealbreakers—and in Gen Z’s world, a wrinkled shirt is just as bad as ghosting. Philips is tapping into this insight with a high-energy, Gen Z-first campaign that blends pop culture, humor, and real-world engagement. The campaign video, now trending on social media, captures a relatable dating moment—a couple getting ready for a date to showcase how steaming can turn a fashion faux pas into a fashion statement.

To bring the campaign to life, Philips is setting up an exclusive “Red Flag > Green Flag” Steaming Booth at Worldmark Gurugram on February 14th. Designed as an interactive pop-up, the booth will allow visitors to step in with their pre-date outfit crisis, use the Philips Garment Steamer, and witness a real-time transformation as the booth lighting shifts from red to green. Whether you’re heading for a first date, a Galentine’s night out, or a last-minute dinner, the experience ensures you step out crisp, confident, and ready to impress.

Speaking about the campaign, Ms. Pooja Baid, Chief Marketing Officer at Versuni India (Philips Domestic Appliances), said: “Valentine’s Day is all about putting your best foot forward—and that includes making a lasting impression. Through this campaign, we wanted to highlight how our Gen-Z consumers can effortlessly elevate their look when they have the right tools. The Philips Garment Steamer series is designed for quick, hassle-free styling, helping individuals look sharp and feel confident in moments. Looking polished isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about feeling prepared and self-assured. With this campaign, we aimed to show how easy it is to refresh your look and step out ready for any occasion.”

The “Steam It Up” campaign has already gone viral on social media, with influencers like Vrinda Suri (@vrindasurii) Muskan Rawat (@muskanrawat), Taneesha Mirwani(@taneesho), Sonia Garg (@hervagabondlife) among others joining the conversation around dating red flags and the power of looking put together. With fun, engaging collaborations and witty brand banter, Philips is ensuring that this Valentine’s Day, no wrinkle goes unnoticed—and no date is ruined by a crumpled outfit.