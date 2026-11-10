iA Financial Group Extends Issuer Bid

QUEBEC CITY, Nov 10 — With the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) and the Autorité des marchés financiers, the Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) (“iA Financial Group” or the “Corporation”) has authorized the Corporation to purchase, in the normal course of its activities, from November 14, 2026 to November 13, 2027, up to 4,355,019 common shares, representing approximately 5% of its 87,100,392 common shares issued and outstanding as at October 31, 2026.

As part of its normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”), which expires on November 13, 2026, the Corporation is authorized to repurchase up to 7,371,485 common shares for cancellation. As at October 31, 2026, 5,248,931 common shares were repurchased through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems and cancelled. The weighted average price paid for the 5,248,931 common shares was approximately $175.6692 per common share.

The purchases under the NCIB will be made at market price at the time of purchase through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted by applicable securities regulators or under applicable securities laws. In the event that the Corporation acquires common shares by other means as may be permitted by applicable securities regulators or under applicable securities laws, the purchase price of the common shares may be different than the market price of the common shares at the time of the acquisition. Purchases made under an issuer bid exemption or order, as applicable, will be at a discount to the prevailing market price. All common shares purchased pursuant to the NCIB will be cancelled.

The Board of Directors of iA Financial Group believes that the purchase by iA Financial Group of its common shares from time to time represents an appropriate and desirable use of available cash to increase shareholder value.

The average daily trading volume of the Corporation’s common shares was 293,295 on the TSX over the last six complete calendar months ending October 31, 2026 (the “ADTV”). Under TSX rules, the Corporation is entitled to purchase up to the greater of: 25% of the ADTV of the common shares; or 1,000 common shares on any trading day; or a larger amount of common shares per calendar week, subject to the maximum number that may be acquired under the NCIB if the transaction meets the block purchase exception under TSX rules. Accordingly, unless a block purchase meeting the block purchase exception under TSX rules is made, the Corporation is entitled to purchase up to 73,323 common shares on any trading day.

In connection with the NCIB, iA Financial Group has entered into an automatic share repurchase plan (the “Automatic Plan”). The Automatic Plan, which has been pre-cleared by the TSX, will provide for the potential repurchase of common shares at any time, including when the Corporation ordinarily would not be active in the market due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed trading blackout periods. The actual number of common shares purchased under the Automatic Plan, the timing of such purchases and the price at which common shares are purchased will depend on future market conditions. The Automatic Plan will commence immediately and terminate when the NCIB terminates. The Corporation may otherwise vary, suspend or terminate the Automatic Plan only if it does not have material non-public information and the decision to vary, suspend or terminate the Automatic Plan is not taken during a self-imposed trading blackout period. The Plan constitutes an “automatic plan” for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation.

Shareholders may obtain a copy of the documents filed with the TSX concerning the NCIB by writing to the Corporate Secretary of iA Financial Group.