LibertyStream Files Amended Meeting Materials

DALLAS, Nov 10 –LibertyStream Infrastructure Partners Inc. (TSXV: LIB | OTCQB: VLTLF | FSE: I2D) (“LibertyStream” or the “Company”) announces that it has re-filed its amended and restated notice of meeting, amended and restated management information circular (the “Circular”) and related documents (collectively, the “Meeting Materials”) with securities regulators in connection with its upcoming annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of holders of common shares (“Common Shares”) and the holder of the Series A mirroring preferred share.

The amended and restated Meeting Materials have also been mailed to shareholders and can be accessed online on LibertyStream’s website at https://libertystream.com/investors, and under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Meeting Details

The Meeting will be held virtually at https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-532-928-108 on November 30, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time).

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to vote on the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, and additional resolutions aiming to reinforce the Company’s ability to provide long-term value to its holders of Common Shares, including the creation of a Series A Preferred mirroring stock and issuance of one Series A mirroring preferred share (the “Series A Mirroring Share”), and a potential reverse stock split on the basis of up to twenty-five (25) existing Common Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Common Share, at a ratio to be selected by the board of directors of the Company in its discretion and at any time prior to the Company’s next annual meeting of shareholders, subject to any required regulatory and stock exchange acceptance (the “Reverse Stock Split”).

Why is the Reverse Split Happening and Why was the Series A Mirroring Share Created

The purpose behind these actions is clear: we are working to put the Company in a position to pursue a Nasdaq listing, and the Reverse Stock Split is an important part of that process. The split is intended to facilitate our compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements. It does not, by itself, change the underlying percentage ownership of our shareholders, subject to the handling of fractional shares.

The Series A Mirroring Share has one limited purpose: helping us complete the shareholder voting process necessary to approve the Reverse Stock Split. It cannot be converted into Common Shares, it must vote in the same proportion as the Common Shares actually voted on the Reverse Stock Split, it is only entitled to vote on the Reverse Stock Split, and it is automatically redeemed following effectiveness of the split. It is not designed to give the Board a permanent voting advantage nor to create a permanent super-voting share structure. It is a temporary mechanism intended to help us complete a corporate action that we believe is important to our potential Nasdaq listing strategy.

Summary and Purpose of the Series A Mirroring Share

The Series A Mirroring Share is only entitled to vote on the will operate only in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Following the Company’s continuance to Texas, the Reverse Stock Split must be approved by shareholders holding at least two-thirds of all outstanding votes, rather than two-thirds of the votes actually cast at the Meeting, which means that every Common Share that is not voted effectively counts as a vote against. The Series A Mirroring Share removes that effect by simply mirroring how Shareholders who do vote cast their votes. The Series A Mirroring Share:

is not convertible into Common Shares;

is subject to transfer restrictions;

is not listed on the TSXV;

carries no right to vote other than in relation to the resolution to approve the Reverse Stock Split;

is unable to vote on the resolution to approve the Reverse Stock Split unless independent holders of Common Shares approve its right to vote;

must vote in the same proportion as votes cast by holders of Common Shares on the resolution to approve the Reverse Stock Split; and

will be redeemed following the occurrence of specified events, including following effectiveness of the Reverse Stock Split, if applicable.

The Series A Mirroring Share is only entitled to vote on the Reverse Stock Split and will not create a permanent multiple voting share structure.

Notwithstanding the Series A Mirroring Share, it remains important that holders of Common Shares vote. The Series A Mirroring Share cannot vote at all unless holders of at least one-third of the outstanding Common Shares are present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

Reason for the Reverse Stock Split

LibertyStream’s board of directors believes that the Reverse Stock Split may provide the Company with greater flexibility in connection with a potential U.S. exchange listing. The potential benefits of the Reverse Stock Split will include:

Facilitating a potential U.S. exchange listing. A higher post-Reverse Stock Split share price assists the Company in satisfying applicable requirements with a potential listing of the Common Shares on a U.S. securities exchange.

Broadening the potential investor base. Certain institutional investors and investment funds have policies or investment guidelines that restrict or discourage investments in securities trading below specified price levels. A higher post-Reverse Stock Split share price therefore serves to increase the number of investors eligible to consider an investment in the Company.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular for full details on the matters to be considered at the Meeting. The descriptions of the Series A Mirroring Share, the Reverse Stock Split and the other matters in this news release are summaries only and are qualified in their entirety by the more detailed disclosure in the Circular.

The LibertyStream Board recommends that shareholders vote FOR all of the proposed resolutions to be considered at the Meeting.

Vote Today

The proxy voting deadline is November 24, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (Central Standard Time). Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline to ensure your vote is submitted in a timely manner. Voting is easy. Shareholders may vote online, by telephone or any other methods provided in the form or proxy or voting instruction which have been included as part of the mailing.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 29, 2026 are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

Shareholder Questions & Voting Assistance

Shareholders with questions or who require voting assistance may contact LibertyStream’s proxy solicitation agent:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

North America Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184

Outside North America: 1-416-304-0211

Text Message: Text “INFO” to 416-304-0211 or 1-877-452-7184

Email: assistance@laurelhill.com