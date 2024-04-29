IAAPI Delegation Thrilled by Spectacular Malaysian Adventure & Hospitality

29/04/2024: An enthralling journey unfolded as a delegation of 30 vibrant individuals from India embarked on an exhilarating expedition to Malaysia, graciously hosted by MATFA. ThE three-day escapade was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride through the wonders of Malaysian amusement and entertainment.

With water parks, amusement parks, indoor theme parks, and even an awe-inspiring aquarium on the itinerary, MATFA left no stone unturned in ensuring a spellbinding experience for the Indian delegation. From insightful visits to tantalizing lunches and delightful dinners, every moment was crafted with precision, leaving the delegation enamored by the sheer warmth of Malaysian hospitality.

The event was an absolute triumph, with the Indian Association of Amusement Parks and Industries (IAAPI) extending heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Richard Koh, the esteemed Chairman of MATFA. Each park visit provided invaluable insights, with MATFA’s meticulous arrangements ensuring that every aspect of the delegation’s journey was met with excellence.

Networking reached new heights as IAAPI delegates mingled with members of MATFA, forging connections and laying the groundwork for future collaborations. Both sides are eager to synergize and work hand in hand, inspired by the shared passion for the amusement industry.

Day 2 of the adventure was nothing short of a Bollywood extravaganza, as IAAPI hosted a ‘Bollywood Dhamaka’ dinner night for the delegation. Amidst music, dance, and a delectable Indian feast, bonds were strengthened, and memories were made that will last a lifetime.

Mr. Richard Koh expressed his deep affection for India, highlighting his long standing friendships within the Indian amusement industry spanning an impressive 35 years. His sentiment was echoed by IAAPI Chairman, Mr. Shrikant Goenka, who lauded the event as a resounding success, marked the beginning of a promising new chapter in international collaboration.

For IAAPI, this landmark event signals the dawn of a new tradition. Mr. Goenka expressed excitement about the prospect of making such foreign delegation tours an annual affair, providing members with unparalleled opportunities to explore, learn, and grow within the global amusement landscape.

In retrospect, the Malaysian adventure orchestrated by MATFA stands as a testament to the power of unity, collaboration, and boundless enthusiasm within the amusement industry. As the curtains close on this unforgettable journey, IAAPI eagerly awaits the next chapter in their quest for knowledge, inspiration, and unforgettable experiences on foreign shores.