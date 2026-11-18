DENVER, Nov 18 — Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA), North America’s leading digital promotions network, today announced the appointment of Kamelia Aryafar to its Board of Directors. Kamelia brings more than 15 years of experience researching and building AI for leading consumer and enterprise applications across consumer technology, e-commerce, and enterprise software. With her appointment, Larry W. Sonsini has stepped down from Ibotta’s Board, effective November 15, 2026.

Kamelia is the Head of AI for Members at Netflix, where she leads researchers and engineers developing foundation models, data, and applications for Netflix’s global membership base. Before joining Netflix, she founded and led several of Google’s flagship enterprise AI products from zero to general availability, including Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Business Edition, and Vertex AI Search. Her work spanned search, recommendations, and personalization, including Google’s Discovery AI suite for retail and conversational commerce agents. She has also led engineering, AI, and product as an executive at Overstock.com and worked with product teams at Etsy to integrate machine learning and AI across the organization.

“As AI reshapes the path to purchase, CPG brands need more effective strategies to reach consumers where they are and drive predictable growth,” said Bryan Leach, founder and CEO of Ibotta. “Kamelia combines deep technical expertise with a practical understanding of how AI can help people discover products and make smarter purchasing decisions. Her experience will be critical as we continue to innovate on the Ibotta Performance Network to unlock incremental growth for our brand and publisher partners. We’re excited to welcome Kamelia, and we thank Larry for more than a decade of service to Ibotta’s Board.”

“I’m passionate about building technology that helps people find what matters to them,” said Kamelia Aryafar. “With its native retailer integrations and leading rewards technology platform, Ibotta has a powerful opportunity to apply AI to the way consumers discover and purchase products, while helping brands and retailers grow through more relevant and rewarding experiences. I’m excited to join the Board and contribute to the company’s next chapter.”

Kamelia is a board member of Integral Ad Science, The JED Foundation, the Initiative for Analytics and Data Science Standards (IADSS), the Retail Management Institute at Santa Clara University, and Women of MENA in Technology. She holds a Ph.D. and M.Sc. in computer science and machine learning from Drexel University and a B.Sc. in computer engineering from Sharif University of Technology.