SAN ANTONIO, Nov 18 — Victory Capital (NASDAQ: VCTR) (“Victory Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s stockholders voted to approve all proposals related to the previously announced acquisition of First Eagle Investments (“First Eagle”) at the Company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders held earlier today.

David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “I would like to thank our stockholders for their support as we execute on our growth strategy. This vote is an important milestone as we advance toward completing our acquisition of First Eagle Investments. We continue to be on track toward closing by the end of the first quarter of 2027.”

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions.