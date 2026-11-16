New Delhi, Nov 16: The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, will organise a full-day ‘Niveshak Shivir’ on November 17, 2026, at Jacaranda Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, to help investors resolve issues related to unclaimed dividends, shares and pending claims.

The programme is being organised in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs). It aims to make it easier for investors and shareholders to recover their rightful investments and get assistance with pending grievances.

Shri Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs, and Dr. Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, have been invited to attend the event.

During the Niveshak Shivir, investors will receive direct assistance with recovering unclaimed dividends and shares transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF). They will also be able to update their KYC details, complete nomination-related formalities and seek help with pending IEPFA claims.

Dedicated service desks will be set up at the venue, allowing investors to interact directly with companies and Registrars and Transfer Agents (RTAs). This will help reduce procedural difficulties and avoid the need for unnecessary intermediaries.

A key feature of this edition is the direct participation of companies holding substantial unclaimed dividend accounts. Their representatives will guide eligible investors and help rightful claimants understand the steps required to recover their money and shares.

The Niveshak Shivir is part of IEPFA’s nationwide investor awareness and outreach programme. Through such initiatives, the authority aims to improve financial awareness, strengthen transparency and make the process of claiming unclaimed investments simpler and more accessible.

The programme reflects IEPFA’s continued efforts to protect investor interests and build a more transparent and investor-friendly financial system.