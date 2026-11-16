Cuttack, Nov 16: Vice-President of India C. P. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the Iconic Tower at Sri Sri University in Cuttack on Monday, describing it as a symbol of India’s rich cultural heritage and its growing aspirations in modern education.

The event was attended by Odisha Governor Braj Mohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar, Founder and Lifetime President of Sri Sri University.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said the new tower was more than just a building. It represented a vision of education that brings together traditional Indian knowledge and modern learning. He said educational institutions should focus not only on academic success but also on developing good character, compassion and a sense of responsibility among students.

He praised Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishankar for establishing a university based on the idea of combining Eastern wisdom with Western knowledge. Sri Sri University began its academic journey in 2012 with the aim of providing education that supports the overall development of students.

Iconic Tower Reflects Odisha’s Cultural Heritage

Speaking about Odisha’s rich cultural and architectural traditions, the Vice-President referred to the famous temples of Puri, Bhubaneswar and Konark. He said these historic structures reflect the artistic skills, knowledge and spiritual values of Indian civilisation.

He noted that the design of the Iconic Tower takes inspiration from this heritage. Its rising structure represents the journey of human learning, from gaining knowledge to achieving wisdom and enlightenment.

The Vice-President expressed hope that the tower would become a source of inspiration for students and future generations.

Higher Education in India Sees Major Growth

Highlighting the development of higher education in India, the Vice-President said the sector had expanded significantly over the past decade.

He stated that the number of universities had increased from 760 in 2014–15 to more than 1,400. Student enrolment in higher education had also grown from 3.42 crore to over 4.50 crore.

He also highlighted the increase in the number of premier institutions, including IITs, IIMs and AIIMS, and said education would play an important role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Special Focus on Education for Tribal Students

The Vice-President also raised the need to improve access to education for tribal children in Odisha. He urged government and private universities across the state to introduce School Connect programmes to encourage tribal students to continue their studies.

He said such programmes could help prevent students from dropping out of school and motivate them to pursue higher education. The initiative would also help connect universities with schools and young learners in remote areas.

Vice-President Encourages Students to Put Nation First

Delivering a message to students, the Vice-President said India must become a strong and capable nation so that no one could dictate terms to it. He encouraged young people to contribute to the country’s progress while respecting its culture and traditions.

He also asked students to follow the principle of “Nation First – Rashtra Pratham” and stay away from drugs. He reminded them that true success comes not only from academic qualifications but also from knowledge, strong character and compassion.

During the visit, the Vice-President also toured the state-of-the-art planetarium housed in the newly inaugurated Iconic Tower.

The inauguration marks an important moment for Sri Sri University and highlights the role of educational institutions in connecting India’s cultural roots with modern learning. The new tower is expected to serve as a landmark for the university and inspire students to pursue knowledge, innovation and service to society.