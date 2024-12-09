IICF organizes the biggest Indian Filter Coffee Championship at Christ University Bengaluru

Bengaluru, 09th December 2024: The India International Coffee Festival (IICF) once again celebrated the vibrant coffee culture, hosting an exceptional event in Bengaluru on December 4, 2024, at the Christ University campus. The highlight of the day was the ‘Indian Filter Coffee Championship,’ a thrilling competition that brought together skilled participants to showcase their brewing expertise.

Since October, the India International Coffee Festival (IICF) has traveled across cities, spotlighting the nation’s diverse and dynamic coffee heritage. Through a series of spirited competitions and engaging activities, these events have left attendees with lasting memories and unparalleled coffee experiences. At every stop, the festival witnessed enthusiastic participation from coffee roasters, café chains, and key players in the food and beverage industry.

Mr. D.M. Purnesh – President of Specialty Coffee Association of India (SCAI), sharing his views on the championship said, “We are very happy to bring the championship to Christ University, Bengaluru. Karnataka is a coffee lovers city and the championship was a mega success with so many connoisseurs coming forward to take part in the competition.”

Dr Kerwin Savio Nigli- Head, Department of Hotel Management, Christ University, said, “It was a great experience for us to host the Indian Filter Coffee Championship. We always hold lots of academic competitions, but this was like a whiff of fresh air where excellence of coffee brewing was showcased for the first time. We look forward to hosting many more such events in the university.”

The Indian Filter Coffee Championship, a first-of-its-kind event, spotlighted the creativity, craftsmanship, and passion behind coffee brewing. It turned into a vibrant celebration of coffee culture with participants immersing themselves in the spirit of competition and showcasing their exceptional brewing skills.