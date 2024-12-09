Kinetic Green Teams Up with JioThings to Launch Digital Display Platforms and Analytics Suite

Bengaluru, 09th December, 2024: Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited, India’s leading electric two- and three-wheeler manufacturer, is thrilled to announce a technical collaboration with JioThings, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited and part of the Reliance Group. This partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing sustainable mobility solutions by enhancing connectivity and user experiences for Kinetic Green’s current and upcoming electric vehicle models.

As part of this collaboration, Kinetic Green is unveiling an innovative Smart TFT-based digital, connected display platform, aimed at revolutionizing the riding experience for its consumers on its popular E2W platforms. This advanced display integrates essential features, including real-time navigation, notifications for incoming calls, and information on nearby charging stations. By incorporating these elements, the platform enables riders to enjoy a more connected and convenient journey, making every ride efficient and enjoyable. Whether navigating city streets or planning longer trips, this cutting-edge technology empowers users with vital information at their fingertips.

Additionally, the collaboration introduces key features, such as a built-in Bluetooth and telematics-enabled device that ensures seamless connectivity. This allows users to monitor and manage essential vehicle functions effortlessly through their smartphones. Riders can access information on navigation, speed, battery charge status, and distance to empty, creating a highly user-friendly experience. The integrated solution leverages Jio’s advanced hardware, further supported by its robust 4G connectivity.

This innovative integration represents a significant advancement in Smart Vehicle Technology, prioritizing usability, safety, and connectivity.

Ms. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Co-Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green, said:

“Kinetic Green’s collaboration with JioThings demonstrates our commitment to advanced EV technology, innovation, and environmental sustainability. By leveraging this partnership, we aim to deliver advanced software platforms and digital solutions that enhance electric vehicle user experiences. Our goal is to provide riders with seamless connectivity, intelligent features, safety, and exceptional convenience. We will continue to build future solutions, including AI-based driver information and ride assistance features, ensuring cutting-edge technology in our robust EV products and platforms.”

Mr. Ashish Lodha, President of Jio Platforms Limited, added:

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Kinetic Green to deliver innovative and sustainable electric mobility solutions. This long-term collaboration represents a significant step forward in promoting electric mobility in India. Together, we are committed to fostering a more sustainable future.”

As Kinetic Green and JioThings embark on this promising collaboration, both companies are focused on leading advancements in electric vehicle technology, paving the way for a future that is more connected, efficient, and sustainable.