IIT Kanpur Partners with Starkenn Technologies Private Limited to Develop Cutting-Edge mmWave Antennas for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Kanpur, 15th October 2024: The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IITK) has announced a strategic partnership with Starkenn Technologies Private Limited to embark on a joint research initiative aimed at developing custom mmWave antennas for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The MoU was formally signed by Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, and Mr. Paritosh Dagli, COO of Starkenn Technologies.

The collaborative initiative will focus on the design, development, and prototyping of custom mmWave antennas, followed by comprehensive testing and real-time validation on an ADAS platform. The partnership will leverage IIT Kanpur’s mmWave Research facilities and Starkenn Technologies’ industry expertise.

Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean of Research and Development at IIT Kanpur, commented on the partnership by saying, “At IIT Kanpur, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology through innovation. Our collaboration with Starkenn Technologies allows us to apply our cutting-edge research facilities and expertise to a critical area like ADAS, which is key to enhancing automotive safety. We look forward to contributing to solutions that make vehicles smarter and safer.” Mr. Paritosh Dagli, COO of Starkenn Technologies, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “Starkenn Technologies has always been at the forefront of innovation in AI, embedded systems, power electronics, drones and ADAS. Our partnership with IIT Kanpur is a testament to our mission of creating affordable and advanced solutions for the Indian market. Together, we aim to develop groundbreaking mmWave antennas that will significantly enhance ADAS systems, bringing next-gen safety features to Indian vehicles.”

This collaboration brings together technical expertise, domain knowledge, and access to the latest research facilities. It represents a significant step towards building safer automotive systems that leverage the latest innovations in mmWave technology, ensuring real-time accuracy and reliability in driver assistance features. The IIT Kanpur team leading this project includes Prof. Raghvendra Kumar Chaudhary, Prof. A.R. Harish, and Prof. Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava, along with PhD scholars Ms. Sanjana Paul and Ms. Shreya Pourush