Ileshaa Nijhawan Joins Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club as the new Cluster Commercial Director

Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club proudly welcome Ileshaa Nijhawan as their new Cluster Commercial Director. With a distinguished career spanning over 15 years of luxury experience in the hospitality industry, Ileshaa, a seasoned hospitality leader joins the Accor Group from her previous role as Director of Events Groups & Conferences at Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Doha, Qatar. She is a globalista, having had multicultural experiences having lived across the globe including UAE, Qatar, India, UK, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Spain.

In her new role, Ileshaa Nijhawan will lead the commercial sales and marketing strategy for both properties, focusing on enhancing revenue streams, strengthening partnerships, and reinforcing Fairmont’s reputation as the preferred choice for luxury hospitality experiences in Kenya.

“We are thrilled to have Ileshaa Nijhawan join our team,” said Nils Rothbarth, General Manager of Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club. “Her strategic vision, leadership expertise, customer-centric approach, and track record for driving revenue growth align perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences and maintaining our hotels’ differentiation.”

Ileshaa Nijhawan said, “I am honored to join the Fairmont The Norfolk and Fairmont Mara Safari Club and the Accor family. I am looking forward to this new challenge and immersing myself in the African market. My focus will be on leveraging my extensive hospitality experience to build and nurture relationships with key travel partners in Africa, developing strategic partnerships, leveraging the USPs of these iconic properties, and collaborating closely with the Accor MENA HQ to leverage synergies and drive significant growth in corporate, leisure and MICE business”.

During her tenure at Waldorf Astoria Lusail, Ileshaa led the preopening strategy for Waldorf Astoria’s flagship resort launch during the FIFA World Cup, positioning it as a premier VVIP Events destination. She leveraged her personal relationships to penetrate the Indian Destination Wedding market, developing strategic partnerships with Qatar Tourism and globally renowned wedding and event planners. Her leadership was instrumental in contributing to significant revenue milestones and securing leading MICE conferences such as the Institute of Travel & Tourism conference and Destination Wedding Planner Congress in Qatar to name a few.

Ileshaa’s career highlights include her role as Multi-property Associate Director of Sales & Events for the cluster of six properties including Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre, Le Méridien Fairway and leading the preopening strategy for Aloft & Elements Al Mina and Aloft & Elements Dubai Airport. During her tenure she achieved a remarkable 237% increase in MICE business and elevated the cluster’s profile as a hub for luxury weddings and events in Dubai’s highly competitive hospitality market.

Ileshaa has been recognized with multiple awards, including the ‘Marriott Award of Excellence for Sales Excellence Leader’ in the MENA region and the Hotelier Middle East Awards for ‘Best Sales Person’– Highly Commended consecutively for two years, in recognition of turning around business for the properties post COVID-19. Ileshaa brings a proven track record of exceeding revenue targets and elevating brand recognition. She is renowned for her customer-centric strategic approach, prioritizing the client’s interests with the hotel’s commercial priorities, developing sustainable relationships, and driving significant repeat business.