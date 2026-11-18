Delivers 14.89% returns during April–September 2026, nearly double the NIFTY 500 benchmark’s 7.52%.

Generates 12.12% annualised returns since inception, compared to 4.75% for the benchmark.

Offers policyholders an opportunity to build long-term wealth alongside life insurance protection and coverage through Tata AIA ULIPs.

Mumbai, 18 November 2026: Market volatility is an inevitable part of every investor’s journey. Economic cycles evolve, investor sentiment shifts and periods of uncertainty can challenge even the most disciplined investors. In such an environment, successful long-term wealth creation requires more than simply participating in market growth. It demands the flexibility to identify opportunities across market segments and adapt to changing conditions while staying focused on long-term financial goals along with Life insurance coverage.

This is where the Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund has demonstrated its strength.

Offered through Tata AIA’s Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIPs), the fund follows a flexible, actively managed investment strategy that invests across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap companies, enabling it to pursue opportunities wherever they emerge. By combining this flexibility with a disciplined, research-led approach to stock selection, the fund has delivered consistent performance across different market environments.

1 During April-September 2026, the Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund generated 14.89% returns, nearly double the 7.52% return delivered by the NIFTY 500 Index. Over the last one year, the fund delivered 7.22% positive returns, while the benchmark declined 2.91%. Since its inception on December 31, 2023, the fund has generated 12.12% annualised returns, significantly ahead of the benchmark’s 4.75%.

Performance period Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund NIFTY 500 Index (Benchmark) 1 FYTD (April–September 2026) 14.89% 7.52% Last 1 year 7.22% -2.91% Since inception (annualised)

31-12-2023 12.12% 4.75%

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Market-linked investments are subject to market risks.

Performance Data: As of September 30, 2026. Returns for periods exceeding one year are annualised (CAGR).

SFIN: Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund ULIF 068 25/04/23 FGF 110

For investors pursuing long-term financial goals such as funding a child’s education, owning a home or planning for retirement, these results reinforce an important lesson: when markets become uncertain, investment flexibility can play a critical role in delivering consistent long-term outcomes.

The Flexibility to Find Opportunities Across Market Cycles

Market leadership constantly changes. Large companies may offer relative stability, while mid-sized and emerging businesses can present compelling growth opportunities. The ability to invest across these segments can help fund managers uncover opportunities beyond short-term market trends.

The Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund follows this philosophy through a flexible, actively managed investment strategy spanning large-, mid- and small-cap companies. Its bottom-up stock selection approach focuses on businesses with strong fundamentals, sustainable profitability, superior return on equity (ROE) and attractive valuations.

This flexibility allows the fund to pursue promising businesses across sectors and market capitalisations, with a focus on long-term growth potential rather than short-term market movements.

Commenting on the fund’s performance, Harshad Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance, said:

“Markets will always experience periods of optimism and uncertainty, but long-term wealth creation requires disciplined investing and a focus on quality businesses. Our Flexi Growth Fund follows a research-driven approach that allows us to identify opportunities across large-, mid- and small-cap companies, based on their fundamentals, profitability and growth potential. Its performance across the reported periods reflects the strength of this investment philosophy. Our focus remains on helping policyholders participate in long-term growth opportunities while remaining mindful of market risks.”

Building Long-Term Wealth While Protecting Loved Ones

For Indian families, investments are ultimately about fulfilling aspirations and protecting the people who matter most. Tata AIA’s ULIPs bring these objectives together by combining market-linked investment opportunities with life insurance protection.

Through the Flexi Growth Fund, policyholders can participate in the growth potential of Indian businesses while benefiting from life cover under their chosen ULIP. They can also switch between available funds as their financial goals and risk preferences evolve, subject to policy terms.

As of September 30, 2026, the Flexi Growth Fund managed ₹1,340.55 crore in assets, with a mandate to invest 70%–100% in equities and up to 30% in debt and money market instruments.

Tata AIA has also demonstrated strong policyholder commitment, achieving industry-leading persistency performance and ranking first in four out of five cohorts.

While market movements are inevitable, long-term financial goals require discipline, patience and a well-considered investment strategy. The Flexi Growth Fund’s track record demonstrates the potential of a flexible, research-led approach to helping policyholders pursue their wealth-creation aspirations while keeping their families financially protected.

Consumers can explore the Tata AIA Flexi Growth Fund and eligible ULIP solutions at www.tataaia.com .

Risk Note

Investors should carefully assess their risk appetite before investing as the fund carries a high-risk profile.

Note: Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Market-linked investments are subject to market risks.

Disclaimers:

In this policy, the investment risk in investment portfolio is borne by the policyholder.

The linked insurance product do not offer any liquidity during the first five years of the contract. The policy holder will not be able to surrender/withdraw the monies invested in linked insurance products completely or partially till the end of the fifth year.

Flexi Growth Fund is part of a various funds which a policyholder can choose from. For further details on funds refer the sales brochure.

TATA AIA Flexi Growth Fund (ULIF 068 25/04/23 FGF 110). Asset Allocation: Equity & Equity related instruments: 70-100%, Debt: 0-10%, Cash/ Money Market Instruments, Bank Deposits and Mutual Funds: 0-30%.

Param Raksha is designed for combination of benefits of following individual and separate products named (1) Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02) and (2) Tata AIA Health Buddy, Non-Participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01). These products are also available for sale individually without the combination offered/ suggested.

Accidental Death, Accidental Disability, Terminal Illness with Term Booster are available with Tata AIA Health Buddy (110N183V02).

Tata AIA Pro-Fit comprises of Tata AIA Health Pro, A Non-Participating, Unit-linked, Individual Health Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L180V01), Tata AIA Health Secure, A Non- Participating, Unit Linked, Individual Health rider (UIN: 110A050V01) & Tata AIA Health Buddy, , Non-participating, Non-Linked, Individual Health Product (UIN:110N183V01).Tata AIA Smart Health Pro and Health Buddy are also available for sale individually.

Tata AIA Health Pro (UIN: 110L180V02) – Non-participating, Unit Linked, Individual Health Insurance Plan

Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme – Unit Linked, Non-Participating Individual Life Insurance Plan (UIN: 110L179V02)

Market-linked returns are subject to market risks and terms & conditions of the product. The assumed rate of returns or illustrated amount may not be guaranteed and depends on market fluctuations.

Income Tax benefits would be available as per the prevailing income tax laws, subject to fulfillment of conditions stipulated therein. For ULIP policies, maturity income will be taxable if annual aggregate premium exceeds ₹2.5 Lakh in a financial year. For non ULIP insurance policies, maturity income will be taxable if annual aggregate premium exceeds ₹5 Lakh in a financial year. Tax laws are subject to change from time to time. Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. does not assume responsibility on tax implications mentioned anywhere on this site. Please consult your own tax consultant to know the tax benefits available to you.

The fund is managed by Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd. (hereinafter the “Company”). Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited is only the name of the Insurance Company Tata AIA Smart Sampoorna Raksha Supreme & TATA AIA Health Pro is only the name of the Unit Linked Life Insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Returns are calculated on an absolute basis for a period of less than (or equal to) a year, with reinvestment of dividends (if any).

Investments are subject to market risks. The Company does not guarantee any assured returns. The investment income and price may go down as well as up depending on several factors influencing the market.

Please make your own independent decision after consulting your financial or other professional advisor.

Unit Linked Life Insurance products are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your Insurance Agent or Intermediary or Policy Document issued by the Insurance Company.

Various funds offered under this contract are the names of the funds and do not in any way indicate the quality of these plans, their future prospects and returns. The underlying Fund’s NAV will be affected by interest rates and the performance of the underlying stocks.

The performance of the managed portfolios and funds is not guaranteed, and the value may increase or decrease in accordance with the future experience of the managed portfolios and funds.

Premium paid in the Unit Linked Life Insurance Policies are subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the Insured is responsible for his/her decisions.

Please know the associated risks and the applicable charges, from your insurance agent or the Intermediary or policy document issued by the Insurance Company.

Insurance cover is available under the product.

The products are underwritten by Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Ltd.

The plans are not a guaranteed issuance plan, and it will be subject to Company’s underwriting and acceptance.

For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read sales brochure carefully before concluding a sale.

About Tata AIA Life

Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA) is a joint venture Company formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life `combines Tata’s pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA’s presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world, spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region.

Tata AIA reported a total Premium Income of INR 38,164 crore for FY26, up 21% from FY25. The Company continues to rank among the Top 3 Private Insurers in Individual Weighted New Business Premium (IWNBP) with an IWNBP income of INR 10,018 crore. The Company also achieved industry-leading Persistency performance (based on both premiums and number of policies), ranking #1 in four out of five cohorts. For more information on Tata AIA Life’s product portfolio and retirement solutions, please visit www.tataaia.com.

About the Tata Group

Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission ‘To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust’.

In 2024-25, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was more than $180 billion. These companies collectively employ over 1 million people.

Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 26 publicly listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of more than $328 billion as on March 31, 2025.

About AIA

AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively “AIA” or the “Group”) comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR(1), Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei and Macau SAR(2), and a 49 per cent joint venture in India. In addition, AIA has a 24.99 per cent shareholding in China Post Life Insurance Co., Ltd.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai more than a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in Asia (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$345 billion as of 31 December 2025.

AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia, AIA serves the holders of more than 44 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock codes “1299” for HKD counter and “81299” for RMB counter with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market under the ticker symbol “AAGIY”.

Notes:

(1) Hong Kong SAR refers to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

(2) Macau SAR refers to the Macau Special Administrative Region.

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