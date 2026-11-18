BGMI registration is free, open to players aged 18 and above, and closes November 27 – leading to a ticketed LAN finale in Mumbai, on December 19–20 where top performers will represent six of India’s leading gaming clubs, including MS Dhoni’s Mahi Clutchers

New Delhi / Bengaluru, November 18, 2026: KRAFTON India has joined forces with Google Play Arena, the club-based mobile gaming championship launched by Google Play in collaboration with Nodwin Gaming, to bring two of its titles to the national stage: BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) and Real Cricket. BGMI’s open qualifiers are already underway: registration is free, open to all players aged 18 and above, and closes on November 27.

Google Play Arena is built as a merit-led pathway from grassroots play to professional recognition. There are no entry fees and no pay-to-play mechanics: BGMI players qualify on skill alone. Top performers from the open qualifiers will earn the opportunity to represent one of six clubs at the Grand Finale – Team S8UL, GodLike Esports, Orangutan Gaming, Revenant XSpark, Team Apex Gaming and Mahi Clutchers – the new club led by MS Dhoni and built entirely from the ground up through the qualifiers.

The BGMI competition runs on two tracks. Amateur players register online and play through six club qualifiers, while professional players enter through a separate closed qualifier. Both tracks converge at the LAN finale in Mumbai, on December 19–20, a ticketed event where the championship will be decided in front of a live audience. The complete schedule is available on the Google Play Arena page.

The two titles give KRAFTON India a presence on both sides of the championship’s range. BGMI, the country’s leading battle royale experience, anchors the shooter category, while Real Cricket brings the nation’s favourite sport to the competition.

Minu Lee, Vice President and Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India: “Our competitive communities have always been bigger than the players who make it to a stage. What Google Play Arena adds is a door that anyone can walk through – no entry fee, no invitation, just an open qualifier and a path that ends on a LAN stage in Mumbai in front of a live crowd. With BGMI and Real Cricket both in the championship, more of our players than ever can walk through that door, and we are glad to be there with Google Play.”

Kanika Kalra, Director, Consumer Apps & Platforms Marketing, Google India, said: “Google Play has long supported India’s journey toward becoming a powerhouse of global app and gaming talent, and with Google Play Arena, we are expanding this commitment. India’s mobile gaming ecosystem continues to undergo exciting growth driven by a deeply passionate and strategic community of players, and our goal with this championship is to celebrate this talent on a national stage. By offering a structured, merit-led pathway from grassroots play to professional recognition, we are thrilled to partner with NODWIN Gaming to bring this celebration of gaming to life for players and fans across the country.”

The championship window also coincides with BGMI’s 4.7.0 update, which goes live in November and runs through the Grand Finale period, so players competing in the qualifiers will be doing so on the game’s newest version.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Additionally, KRAFTON has also launched the ₹6,000 crore KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund with Naver and Mirae Asset to support high-potential startups. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), currently in its fourth cohort, enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Recently, KRAFTON launched the KIGI Academy, new industry-academia initiative designed to build India’s game development talent ecosystem, in association with IIT Madras.