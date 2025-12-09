India and Australia reaffirm deepening skills and mobility partnership; focus on sports, advanced construction and emerging technologies

Mumbai, Dec 09th: As part of the 3rd Australia–India Education and Skills Council (AIESC) Meeting in New Delhi, India and Australia convened a substantive bilateral dialogue to advance cooperation in skills development, workforce mobility, and the rapidly growing sports economy. The bilateral meeting was co-chaired by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship & Minister of State for Education, and Hon. Andrew Giles MP, Minister for Skills & Training, Commonwealth of Australia.

The deliberations acknowledged the strong upward trajectory in India–Australia relations and reinforced the need to translate this momentum into well-structured pathways for the movement of skilled professionals. Both sides agreed to accelerate operationalisation of the Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ) mechanism and to co-design bridge courses that align competencies and facilitate seamless mobility. Particular emphasis was laid on preparing skilled workers for global standards in advanced construction, given Australia’s infrastructure expansion ahead of major sporting events.

A key element of the discussions revolved around the strategic opportunities emerging from India’s bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games and Australia’s hosting of the 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics. The sports and physical wellness sector was collectively recognised as a sunrise industry with significant employment prospects and potential to contribute nearly 2% to India’s GDP. Australia’s global leadership in sports management, sports technology, was identified as a complementary strength to India’s expanding sports manufacturing and gig-economy landscape.

Further collaboration was proposed between India’s skilling institutions — including ITIs and National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) — and Australia’s TAFE network, with joint work expected in areas spanning mining, digital and IT skills, hospitality, green jobs, renewable energy, and logistics.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary also underlined India’s commitment to future-oriented skills under the Skilling for AI Readiness (SOAR) initiative, along with the importance of joint ethical frameworks and standards for digital adoption. The ministers agreed that responsible and high-quality workforce mobility must guide bilateral cooperation going forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jayant Chaudhary stated: “India and Australia are natural partners in shaping the global workforce of the future. By strengthening pathways, aligning standards, and leveraging each other’s sectoral strengths, we can enable youth to access global opportunities while supporting dynamic industry needs in both our economies. I also propose that we establish an annual India-Australia Skills Meet, held alternately in India and Australia. This platform can drive harmonisation and equivalence in selected skills, deepen institutional partnerships, and keep our training ecosystems aligned with industry needs in both countries.”

“Australia is one of India’s most important partners in this space. We also explored new avenues in sports-related skilling ahead of major global events, including joint training, curriculum development and industry partnerships,” he further added.

Hon. Andrew Giles MP remarked that Australia deeply values its partnership with India and as our nations prepare for major sporting and economic milestones, skills cooperation will play a vital role in ensuring shared prosperity and measurable impact for our people.

The meeting witnessed participation from senior officials of MSDE, the Directorate General of Training, NCVET, NSDC and representatives from the Australian Department of Education and its Skills and Training agencies.

The bilateral session concluded with a shared resolve to maintain high-level engagement and fast-track collaborative models that enhance training quality, strengthen global mobility, and contribute to building future-ready skill ecosystems in both countries.