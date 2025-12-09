Amity University Haryana Launches National FDP on Net-Zero Universities with IGBC

Amity University Haryana Inaugurates National FDP on: Transforming Universities Toward Net Zero, in collaboration with The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) – IGBC Student Chapter



Gurugram, Dec 9: Amity University Haryana (AUH), through its Amity Academic Staff College (AASC) and Amity School of Architecture and Planning (ASAP), in collaboration with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) – IGBC Student Chapter, inaugurated a Five-Day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) cum Skill and Capacity Building Program on “Net Zero Vision for Universities: Role of Higher Education Institutions.”

The online programme received an enthusiastic response, with over 80 faculty members from engineering, sciences, management, humanities and allied fields joining from institutions across India.

This FDP aims to strengthen faculty capabilities in green building implementation, sustainable campus planning, modern environmental practices and accreditation preparedness aligned with USGBC, NBC, NEP 2020, NBA and NAAC frameworks. The program focuses on equipping faculty with the knowledge and skills required to integrate Net Zero principles, green infrastructure, renewable energy adoption, waste and water management and sustainability leadership within higher education ecosystems.

The inaugural ceremony began with lamp lighting and Saraswati Vandana, followed by an institutional video highlighting AUH’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and global excellence.

Chief Guest Prof. (Dr.) Vasudevan Suresh, Hon’ble Chairman, IGBC – Policy & Advocacy Committee and Former CMD, HUDCO, delivered a truly inspiring and insightful keynote address. Prof Suresh began by appreciating the visionary leadership of Dr. Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University, acknowledging his commitment to transforming AUH into a model sustainable campus with global standards. Prof. Suresh spoke in depth about some of the most pressing global challenges of our time-rapid population growth, intensifying climate change and fast-paced urbanization, especially in developing countries like India. He emphasized that achieving India’s ambitious goal of Net-Zero Carbon emissions by 2070 will require collective action, technological innovation, and policy reforms.

Highlighting the future of sustainable development, Prof Suresh stressed the importance of adopting innovative, environmentally responsible building materials, reducing lifecycle carbon footprint and implementing globally recognized sustainability frameworks such as IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) and USGBC (U.S. Green Building Council). His address provided both a roadmap and a call to action for institutions to lead the way in creating greener, healthier, and more resilient environments.

Guest of Honour, Dr. Sanjay Varshney, Chairperson, IGBC Delhi Chapter, delivered an insightful address on the growing urgency for sustainability-driven transformation across all sectors-industry, government and academia. He emphasized that environmental responsibility is no longer optional but an essential commitment for institutions aiming to contribute meaningfully to society.Dr. Varshney highlighted the pivotal role that universities and higher education institutions must play in shaping a sustainable future. He encouraged campuses to become living laboratories of green practices by integrating sustainability into their infrastructure, research, curriculum, culture, and community outreach. He also underscored that when universities adopt sustainable development practices, they not only reduce environmental impact but also inspire thousands of students to become environmentally conscious professionals and future leaders. His message was a strong reminder that academic institutions hold immense power to drive long-term positive change through knowledge, innovation, and responsible action.

Prof. P.B. Sharma, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, AUH, delivered an inspiring address highlighting the crucial role universities play in shaping a sustainable future. Prof. Sharma emphasized that higher education institutions are not just centres of learning but also key drivers of environmental responsibility and climate action. Prof. Sharma spoke about the need for campuses to adopt green infrastructure, energy-efficient systems, renewable energy solutions, and responsible waste and water management practices. Prof. Sharma noted that universities have a unique opportunity to demonstrate sustainable living in action—through their buildings, daily operations, research culture, and student engagement. Prof. Sharma also underlined the importance of nurturing environmentally conscious young minds who will become future leaders, innovators, and nation-builders. Reaffirming AUH’s commitment, Prof. Sharma shared that the university continues to advance its sustainability mission through green campus initiatives, research projects, and community outreach in alignment with global SDG goals. Prof. Sharma also appreciated the collaboration with the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), acknowledging their guidance, expertise, and support in making the Net Zero Vision FDP a meaningful and impactful initiative.

He encouraged all faculty members to embrace the Net Zero vision and contribute actively to building campuses that are not only academically strong but also environmentally responsible and future-ready.

Prof Vikas Madhukar, Pro Vice Chancellor, AUH during his address highlighted the pivotal role that higher education institutions play in advancing sustainability and addressing climate challenges. He emphasized that universities are not only centres for academic excellence but also important drivers of environmental responsibility, innovation and community engagement. Dr. Madhukar spoke about the need for campuses to integrate green infrastructure, renewable energy solutions, efficient waste and water management, and sustainable operational practices into their daily functioning. He further stressed the importance of preparing faculty and students to become change-makers who can lead sustainability initiatives both within and beyond the campus. By fostering environmental awareness, research, and innovation, universities can significantly contribute to building climate-resilient communities and a more sustainable future. Dr. Madhukar also encouraged collaboration with industry experts, government bodies and organizations like IGBC to implement best practices and achieve measurable impact in sustainability.

Prof. Sanjna Vij, Prof Liberal Arts & Dy Director Academic Staff College, AUH during the welcome address, warmly welcomed all participants and emphasized Amity University Haryana’s strong commitment to sustainability. Prof Sanjna Vij highlighted that AUH is proud to be a LEED-Platinum certified campus and shared that this recognition is much more than a milestone-the campus truly functions as a “living laboratory.” Visitors can see sustainable practices in action, from green buildings to energy-efficient systems and eco-friendly operations. Prof Vij added, “At AUH, sustainability is part of our daily work. We focus on clean energy, sustainable communities, climate action, and protecting our land and biodiversity. With a green campus, strong academics, active projects, and community engagement, we are proud to support a sustainable future.” She also shared that over the next five days, participants will learn about building green campuses, using renewable energy, managing waste, conserving water, and involving communities in environmental action.

“These topics,” she said, “are about more than the environment-they shape the future of higher education. Universities can lead this change by putting sustainability into action.”

During her address, Prof. IIa Gupta , Director, Amity School of Architecture and Planning, AUH highlighted the crucial responsibility of higher education institutions in advancing climate action. She emphasized the need to integrate green infrastructure, renewable energy practices, waste and water management and community participation into academic, research, and institutional systems. She also underscored the pivotal role of educators in shaping environmentally responsible future citizens. Dr. Gupta reaffirmed Amity University Haryana’s strong commitment to contributing meaningfully toward India’s Net Zero goals, ensuring that sustainability remains at the heart of its vision and practices.

The event concluded with a warm Vote of Thanks by Dr. Ravi Manuja, Registrar, AUH who expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Chancellor, Vice Chancellor, and Pro Vice Chancellor for their constant guidance. He sincerely thanked Chief Guest Shri Vasudevan Suresh for his inspiring insights and Guest of Honour Dr. Sanjay Varshney for his valuable perspective on sustainable development. Dr. Manuja appreciated Dr. Sanjna Vij, Prof. (Dr.) Ila Gupta and the IGBC Student Chapter for conceptualising and executing the programme with a strong vision toward Net Zero campuses. He also acknowledged the enthusiastic participation of faculty members and resource persons, whose collective efforts ensured the success of the five-day FDP.

The five-day programme now moves forward with an engaging series of expert-led sessions, and collaborative discussions designed to strengthen institutional readiness for Sustainability and Green Building innovation and design.

Amity University Haryana remains committed to advancing academic excellence and fostering a future-ready learning ecosystem. The FDP is expected to create a meaningful academic impact by empowering faculty with the competencies required for transformative curriculum development and student-centric pedagogies.