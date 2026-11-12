India-Norway Dialogue Pushes for Smarter Use of Industrial Waste

New Delhi, Nov 12: India and Norway are exploring new technologies to convert industrial and construction waste into useful resources, as both countries look to make the cement and construction sectors more sustainable.

The initiative took shape at the India–Norway Dialogue on “Waste to Resource Solutions in the Cement and Construction Sector”, held in New Delhi on November 10. Organised jointly by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Norway’s SINTEF and the Research Council of Norway, the meeting brought together scientists, industry representatives and regulatory authorities to discuss practical ways to reduce waste and promote resource recovery.

The discussions focused on finding better uses for construction and demolition waste, steel slag, fly ash, red mud and other industrial by-products. These materials could be used in road construction, concrete, specialised aggregates and other building products, reducing dependence on conventional raw materials.

Experts also discussed the safe treatment of hazardous waste, including materials contaminated with DDT and PCBs. The use of cement kilns for treating suitable hazardous waste under controlled conditions was among the technologies examined. Participants stressed the importance of proper safety standards, emission monitoring and regulatory compliance.

Research teams from CSIR institutes presented work on using industrial by-products and plastic waste in construction materials and road development. Norwegian experts also shared international practices in waste recycling, including mobile recycling units and improved methods for producing recycled aggregates.

An important outcome of the dialogue was the identification of areas for future joint research. These include preparing two to three India–Norway research proposals, conducting pilot projects for hazardous waste treatment, developing technical guidelines and advancing the use of waste-based construction materials.

The collaboration reflects the growing Green Strategic Partnership between India and Norway, with a shared focus on clean technology, research and the circular economy. By turning waste into useful resources, the partnership aims to support more efficient use of materials and encourage sustainable practices across the construction industry.