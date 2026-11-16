Kochi, Nov 16: India will host the 62nd Session and Ministerial Meeting of the International Coconut Community (ICC) in Kochi, Kerala, from November 17 to 20, 2026. The four-day event will bring together ministers, senior government officials, scientists, researchers and industry representatives from coconut-producing countries.

The meeting is being jointly organised by the Coconut Development Board (CDB), under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, and the International Coconut Community, Jakarta, Indonesia.

Established in 1969 under the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP), the International Coconut Community provides a common platform for coconut-producing countries to discuss industry-related issues, strengthen partnerships and promote the sustainable development of the global coconut sector.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Ram Nath Thakur is expected to attend the meeting. The inaugural programme on November 17 will be inaugurated by him, while Shri Atish Chandra, Secretary (Agriculture), Government of India, will deliver the presidential address.

Special remarks will be delivered by representatives from the Marshall Islands, Kiribati and Samoa.

During the inaugural ceremony, ICC Plaques of Appreciation will also be presented in three categories: Best National Coconut Farmer, Outstanding Coconut Scientist/Researcher and Best National Coconut Entrepreneur.

The four-day meeting will provide an opportunity for participating countries to exchange experiences, share best practices and discuss challenges and opportunities facing the global coconut industry.

The event is expected to strengthen cooperation among coconut-producing nations and encourage joint efforts towards the sustainable growth of the sector.