SOUTHGATE, Ky., Nov 16 — GoGoMeds, a technology-enabled pharmacy specializing in prescription fulfillment, compounded medications, and direct-to-patient delivery, today announced the appointment of Harish Panchal as Chief Executive Officer. Panchal succeeds Cole Maudlin, whose leadership helped guide GoGoMeds through a period of significant growth and expanded capabilities.

Panchal brings a strong commercial focus to the role, with a track record of shaping go-to-market strategy, growing enterprise accounts, and accelerating new business development.

With approximately 25 years of experience in healthcare technology and services, Panchal has led commercial and operational growth at organizations of every scale. His background in scaling healthcare businesses, combined with his experience at GoGoMeds, positions him to lead the company’s continued growth as demand for integrated pharmacy services evolves. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles supporting global enterprise growth, organizations generating more than $1 billion in revenue, and significant mergers, acquisitions, and public-market transactions.

As CEO, Panchal will focus on building on GoGoMeds’ existing relationships while expanding the company’s role in supporting modern healthcare organizations. The company will continue investing in pharmacy capabilities and operational solutions designed to make prescription fulfillment easier to manage as its partners grow.

“Having worked closely with our team and partners, I’ve seen firsthand what makes GoGoMeds different and where we can grow,” said Panchal. “As healthcare continues to evolve, pharmacy infrastructure plays an increasingly important role in helping organizations deliver accessible, connected care. I’m excited to lead that next chapter alongside a team that has already built so much, strengthening our partnerships, expanding our capabilities, and building on the momentum we’ve established.”