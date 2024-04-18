IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited (IDPL) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Devika Dayal as the Head of Revenue (Digital). With an illustrious career spanning over two decades in media sales, Ms. Dayal brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role.

In her capacity, Ms. Devika Dayal will spearhead the management of Display, Branded Content, and IP Revenue portfolios across all digital properties of IDPL on a national scale. Her strategic vision and proven track record in media sales, both in television and digital realms, align seamlessly with IDPL’s commitment to innovation and growth in the digital landscape.

Prior to joining IDPL, Ms. Dayal held pivotal roles in some of the industry’s leading media houses, including Discovery Channel, TLC, CNN-IBN, History TV18, and ITV Network- News X. She has been instrumental in formulating and executing robust business development strategies, elevating revenue streams, and fostering enduring partnerships.