Tembo Global Industries Ltd., a leading manufacturer and fabricator of metal products for industrial, commercial, utility, and OEM installations, proudly announces the appointment of Mr. Firdose Vandrevala as its Non-Executive director to its list of esteemed board of directors. Listed on the National Stock Exchange (INE869Y01010), Tembo Global Industries Ltd. continues its commitment to excellence and corporate governance with this significant addition to its leadership team.

Mr. Firdose Vandrevala comes with decades of experience and leadership Vision from a variety of industries. Beginning with his career at Tata Steel in 1972, where he rose to significant positions such as Deputy Managing Director of Tata Steel and Managing Director of Tata Power over a remarkable 33-year tenure. He has since held other notable positions, including Chairman of Motorola (India), Chairman and Managing Director of Hirco Developments Ltd, and Executive Vice Chairman of Essar Steel. His significant experience in steel, power, real estate, and telecommunications positions him as an authoritative figure in people management, corporate strategy, leadership, marketing, project management, and operations.

Mr. Vandrevala is highly devoted to giving back to society, notably via education. He serves on the boards of prestigious universities such as IIM Raipur and IIM Lucknow, where he works to build the leaders of the future. He is also the Managing Trustee of the Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School in Mumbai, demonstrating his commitment to educating future generations. Mr. Vandrevala is an active member of industry associations, having served as Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) East and West, a member of the CII’s National Governing Council, and President of the All India Management Association.