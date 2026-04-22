Indian Markets Open Lower as Oil Prices Weigh on Sentiment Despite Ceasefire Extension

New Delhi, Apr 22 (BNP): Indian equity markets began the day on a subdued note, with benchmark indices opening lower despite positive global developments following the extension of a US-led ceasefire. Investor sentiment remained cautious, reflecting deeper economic concerns rather than immediate geopolitical relief.

A key factor weighing on the markets is the persistence of elevated crude oil prices, which continue to hover near the $90 mark. For an import-dependent economy like India, higher oil prices pose risks to inflation, corporate profitability, and overall economic stability.

Additionally, pressure on the Indian Rupee has added to market unease, as a weaker currency increases the cost of imports and contributes to broader financial strain. Investors are also seen engaging in profit booking, while global uncertainties continue to influence capital flows.

Market movements today highlight a cautious undertone, where optimism from easing geopolitical tensions is tempered by structural economic challenges.

Beyond the indices, the impact is felt at the ground level. Rising fuel costs and currency fluctuations can translate into higher living expenses, affecting households and small businesses alike. The current environment underscores the importance of stability in energy prices and macroeconomic conditions for sustained market confidence.