Vedaanta Senior Living Invests INR 200 Cr, Launches ‘Vedaanta Eden Gardens’ in Kottayam

Kottayam, April, 22: Vedaanta Senior Living, a leading player in India’s senior living sector, has announced the launch of Eden Gardens, its new senior living community in Ettumanoor, Kottayam. Spread across 4 acres, the project will feature 48 premium villas and approximately 30 apartments, with prices starting from ₹76 lakh.

The launch marks Vedaanta’s strategic entry into Kerala and forms part of the company’s ₹200 crore investment plan in the state over the next three years to develop community-driven senior living ecosystems. The Eden Gardens project represents an investment of ₹50 crore.

With projects already operational in Guruvayur and Kochi and an upcoming community in Thrissur, the addition of Kottayam further strengthens Vedaanta’s growing presence in Kerala, positioning the company among the few senior living providers building a multi-city footprint in the state

Kerala is among India’s most evolved markets for senior living, driven by its ageing demographic profile, high life expectancy, and strong NRI-linked income base. With over 16% of the state’s population aged 60 and above, significantly higher than the national average, the demand for organised senior living communities is steadily growing as seniors and their families seek environments that combine independence with support.

Eden Gardens has been designed as a boutique, low-density community focused on enabling seniors to lead active, independent lives while having access to essential support. Homes are built in accordance with Vastu principles and are set within landscaped gardens, green open spaces, and dedicated walking paths, creating a calm and senior-friendly living environment.

Located in Ettumanoor, a short drive from Kottayam town, the community offers easy access to leading hospitals, markets, rail connectivity, and places of worship, allowing residents to remain closely connected to everyday conveniences while enjoying a peaceful and community-centric setting.

A key differentiator of Eden Gardens is its service-led living model. Residents will have access to nutritious, curated dining with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, on-site nursing and paramedical support with specialist consultations, and daily housekeeping services designed to make everyday living effortless. The community also includes wellness and lifestyle amenities such as a yoga park, gym, walking tracks, a library, theatre, and social spaces that encourage interaction and engagement. An on-campus Ayurvedic centre further supports holistic well-being.

Speaking on the launch, Shreya Anand, Director, Vedaanta Senior Living, said, “Kerala represents a highly evolved market for senior living, with seniors increasingly choosing communities that offer independence, dignity, and quality of life. With Eden Gardens in Kottayam, we are bringing our wellness-led, community-first approach to the state. Our ₹200 crore investment commitment reflects our long-term vision to build trusted senior living ecosystems in Kerala.”

Developed and serviced by Vedaanta Senior Living, Eden Gardens combines thoughtfully designed homes, wellness-focused infrastructure, and professional services to create an environment where seniors can live independently while remaining supported by a strong community.

Bookings for Eden Gardens are now open, and Vedaanta invites seniors and their families to explore a new way of living in retirement—one that balances comfort, care, and an active community life in the heart of Kerala. Bookings for Vedaanta Eden are now open. Interested residents and families can call 844 844 4714 for more details.